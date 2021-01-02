Local retailers close 2020 on positive note, look to 2021 with optimism

"We had a really nice holiday season, especially going into it not knowing what to expect," said Marnie Harris, owner of the Wander shoe and gift boutique that operates in partnership with JoJo and CoCo. "My biggest takeaway from it is that we are super grateful Cowlitz County showed up and got us through the season."

In some ways, Asplund said she and Harris "bet on our loyal customers" to help ease the financial risk of relocating and adding new inventory in the middle of a pandemic. But the duo also took those risks with her customers in mind.

"I wanted to be sure if people shopped local, they had the items they wanted," Asplund said. If a shopper asked for something she didn't have, but she knew another local store did, she would direct them to that business instead.

"If we don't offer it and we don't have it, we still want people to stay local, so we will suggest other shops," Harris said. "The downtown retailers kind of rallied together, and we all kind of got on the same board in terms of communicating with each other what our hours and our specials were. ... I think in the long-run it benefited us."

As their customers checked out at the store, Asplund and Harris would ask them if the local businesses had everything they needed for the holidays.