Local retailers close 2020 on positive note, look to 2021 with optimism

Considering the pandemic and ensuing economic downturn, Lighthouse Gifts and Imports owner George Hall expected 2020 holiday profits to drag behind previous years. Instead, in a delightful surprise, he reported nearly the same sales total as 2019.
"It went really well. ... A lot of people didn't go out of town to go shopping this year," said Hall, who has rented a space in the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso for almost 20 years. "I didn't think it would be close to last year. I thought it would for sure be way down. But the last few days before Christmas were really good."
Many local retailers say they fared relatively well this holiday shopping season, despite the tumult and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and changing public health rules. Most credit the rising popularity of the "shop local" movement, which was bolstered by the pandemic.
Now they are looking to 2021 with optimism that the "support local" sentiment grows stronger, even as pandemic-related restrictions fall away.
"Now that (customers have) been exposed to it, they'll stick with it," said Joanna Asplund, owner of JoJo and CoCo Boutique in Downtown Longview.
The National Retail Federation in November forecast that nationwide holiday sales, or those made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, would increase between 3.6% to 5.2% compared to 2019 to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.
And that forecast seems highly likely to pan out, according to the federation’s recent recap of November sales. The recap showed that while retail sales dipped in November compared to October, the month marked the sixth consecutive monthly year-over-year gain by government calculations.
“Consumers held back on spending in November as virus rates spiked, states imposed retail restrictions and congressional stimulus discussions were gridlocked,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a prepared statement on Dec. 17.
“While consumers have been bolstered by increases in disposable income and savings, it’s clear that additional fiscal stimulus from Congress is needed and we are hopeful it will be passed soon as we enter the final stretch of the holiday season. With retail sales up 8.8 percent versus November 2019, we still expect a strong holiday season compared with last year.”
Asplund estimated that her holiday sales increased between 25% and 40% this year, though she knows it's not the case for all businesses. She credits a number of factors to her success: Her shop moved to a more trafficked location on Commerce Avenue and Broadway; she introduced several new lines and new items, including men's clothing; and customers this year came in with a clear motive to support local business.
"We had a lot of people this year say they were dedicated to shopping local. We live in a community that rallies around business," Asplund said, adding that she is "beyond grateful" for the community's support.
"We had a really nice holiday season, especially going into it not knowing what to expect," said Marnie Harris, owner of the Wander shoe and gift boutique that operates in partnership with JoJo and CoCo. "My biggest takeaway from it is that we are super grateful Cowlitz County showed up and got us through the season."
In some ways, Asplund said she and Harris "bet on our loyal customers" to help ease the financial risk of relocating and adding new inventory in the middle of a pandemic. But the duo also took those risks with her customers in mind.
"I wanted to be sure if people shopped local, they had the items they wanted," Asplund said. If a shopper asked for something she didn't have, but she knew another local store did, she would direct them to that business instead.
"If we don't offer it and we don't have it, we still want people to stay local, so we will suggest other shops," Harris said. "The downtown retailers kind of rallied together, and we all kind of got on the same board in terms of communicating with each other what our hours and our specials were. ... I think in the long-run it benefited us."
As their customers checked out at the store, Asplund and Harris would ask them if the local businesses had everything they needed for the holidays.
"Everyone said the businesses could meet their needs," Asplund said.
Both women are preparing to roll out new items and services in 2021, including a JoJo and CoCo subscription "crate club." They are optimistic that their shop and other local business owners can build on the "shop local momentum" that sprung from the pandemic.
"I think this movement is going to continue. ... People want to avoid big crowds. People want to support the community," Harris said, noting that a one-time $600 federal stimulus payment is on the way to help boost spending for those who can. "It's so unpredictable and unprecedented that it's hard to make a prediction for what to expect. But I think people are ready to get out (and shop)."
Hall, the owner of Lighthouse Gifts in the Kelso mall, agreed. The recent rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine should aid in recovery of the health and economic wellbeing of the community, he said.
Several of the sportsman shows, fairs and festivals where Hall typically sells postponed their events until March. He is hopeful those dates will remain in place.
"Almost 70% of my sales come from sportsman shows, fairs and festivals. If I can get those back, I'll be back in business," Hall said.
And if the festivals and fairs can open, he expects next Christmas to be "gangbusters" for retailers because people will be eager to shop like normal, without masks or social distancing requirements.
"The first quarter (of 2021) will be slow. The second quarter will be good and the third quarter will be good. Then the fourth quarter will be smoking," he said.
Down in the southwest wing of the mall, Ashes and Embers reported its "best holiday season we've had in the two years we've been around," said Emerald MacGregor-Rios, who owns the store with her mother.
The pagan and spiritual retail shop relocated to the Three Rivers Mall in November and officially opened in December. It also partnered with Blessed Bee, an apothecary-style supply store that opened in the mall in January.
"A lot of people consider Christmas (time) as a Christian holiday, but a lot of religions celebrate something this time of year," said River Young, owner of Blessed Bee. And those pagan holidays also center around gathering with family and gift-giving, which is good for the retail store.
MacGregor-Rios noted that the shop's record-setting sales were probably due to the merger, because Blessed Bee and Ashes and Embers have similar clients. The new location also helped because it's easier to locate and pulls foot traffic from other mall stores.
"We are hopeful (for 2021)," Young said. "With a vaccine out, I feel like more people are going to start coming to the mall and realizing it's filled with small businesses."
That includes a few of new storefronts, such as the Cocoa Kingdom bakery/food court and an alpaca wool clothing store.
"January is going to be January," Young said, alluding to the down period that typically follows the holiday shopping season. "But in February it'll scoot back up because everyone will want rose quartz for their lover."