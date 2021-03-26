Local residents capture video of SpaceX rocket debris as it light up the Pacific Northwest sky Thursday night

Bright objects seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky around 9 p.m. Thursday are believed to have been debris from a SpaceX rocket booster.

A number of western Washington and Oregon residents shared photos and video of the event on social media Thursday. Many questioned what was lighting up the sky.

Jacob Nichols captured video of the event over West Longview.

“We thought it might be a meteor burning up after entering the atmosphere, but we were hoping it was aliens,” he said.

The Cowlitz 911 Center took at least one call about the event at about 9:10 p.m. from a Woodland resident who reported “burning and explosions in the sky,” according to the dispatch report. The Federal Aviation Administration said it received calls from all over the Pacific Northwest and it appeared to be an astronomical event, not a from a plane, according to the report.

Cathlamet resident Jennifer Richards took a video of light the show over the Elochoman Marina.

According to National Weather Service in Seattle, the lights were from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket second stage breaking up as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.