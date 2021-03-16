Local radio stations create Cowlitz Podcast Network to support those new to the field

Three locally owned radio stations — KLOG, Cookin' Country and 101.5 The Wave — started a podcast network Monday to help residents produce podcasts without the need to purchase their own equipment.

"Many people have great ideas for podcasts, but may not want to invest in the equipment, or know the steps to take to get started," general manager John Paul said in a press release Monday. "The Cowlitz Podcast Network will make it easy to be your outlet for producing and promoting your podcast.”

The stations had many people reach out and ask about borrowing studio space to make podcasts, Paul said. While there are national podcast networkers, there's a hole locally, he said.

Paul said he started considering the idea last year and began putting the studio together several weeks ago.

Several people already have contacted the network, and Paul said he hopes a handful of podcasts will be ready to put on the website in the next month or so.

Local nonprofits, experts in a field or anyone with a great idea for a podcast can rent out the network's podcast studio, which includes multiple mics and editing software, according to the release.