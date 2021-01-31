Local ports, legislators, businesses band together to provide rural broadband

Mesnick said with the internet replacing other forms of entertainment and the pandemic forcing a sudden need to work and attend school from home, there are now more potential customers than Viasat has capacity for.

“Making sure they have the best experience possible is very important,” he said, which is why they don’t oversell to a specific area and have focused on prioritizing certain applications like Zoom.

“We don’t want (a data cap) to impede a child’s learning,” he said.

Vitzthum said by working with the Federal Communications Commission and the state utilities transportation commission, he can subsidize the end cost for customers.

“For those of us that don’t mind being regulated and going through the hoops to do it, it helps to have additional support,” he said. “I might have to charge a customer $200 a month just for service to make up the cost or higher than that, but we’re able to reduce that back down to somewhat reasonable amount.”

Mesnick said that while satellite can be more accessible to rural areas and sometimes cheaper, because “once its up in the air, we’ve made that investment,” the hard part is trying to be fair, especially in a pandemic.