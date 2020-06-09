You are the owner of this article.
Local police receive several calls about drive-by paintball vandalism
Local police officers  Monday morning received multiple calls about suspected paintball vandalism in the Kelso-Longview area, including reports that someone was shooting paintball guns at people in the Alabama Street homeless camp. 

At around 2:45 a.m., several 911 callers reported that at least three people in a dark vehicle shot paintballs from a gun while passing by the camp. One campers got hit face but declined aid, according to the a police dispatch report. 

The passengers also reportedly shot at street sweepers parked in the Longview City Shop.  

The vehicle, described as an older black Nissan four-door small sedan, headed toward Oregon Way and Industrial Way shortly after. One man said the car drove by him and pointed what looked like a paintball gun at him. 

Around 9 a.m., a Kelso resident reported that at least four parked vehicles on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue had been shot by paintball guns.

Additional information was not immediately available. 

