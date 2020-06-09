Local police receive several calls about drive-by paintball vandalism

Local police officers Monday morning received multiple calls about suspected paintball vandalism in the Kelso-Longview area, including reports that someone was shooting paintball guns at people in the Alabama Street homeless camp.
At around 2:45 a.m., several 911 callers reported that at least three people in a dark vehicle shot paintballs from a gun while passing by the camp. One campers got hit face but declined aid, according to the a police dispatch report.
The passengers also reportedly shot at street sweepers parked in the Longview City Shop.
The vehicle, described as an older black Nissan four-door small sedan, headed toward Oregon Way and Industrial Way shortly after. One man said the car drove by him and pointed what looked like a paintball gun at him.
Around 9 a.m., a Kelso resident reported that at least four parked vehicles on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue had been shot by paintball guns.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.