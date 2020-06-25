Local police address mask order; Cowlitz reports four new COVID cases

A statewide public health order requiring people to wear face masks in public kicks in Friday, and local law enforcement agencies say they will focus on informing and educating people, rather than citing or arresting violators.
Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced the rule Tuesday, citing a statewide increase in virus activity.
Cowlitz County reported 31 new cases this week, including four new cases on Thursday. The total number of cases now stands at 163, with 71 recovered, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
One Cowlitz patient is currently hospitalized outside of the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The county has reported zero virus-related deaths.
Since entering Phase 2 a little over a month ago, the county has seen 91 new cases, a 126% increase. The rise is not explained by an increase in overall testing alone, county health officials said late last week.
According to the state Department of Health, research on face coverings indicates they are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 if people wear them consistently.
Longview and Woodland police, as well as the Cowlitz and Wahkiakum County sheriffs, stated that they will focus on informing and educating the public on the order.
Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk said in a Facebook post that he is “encouraged by what we are already doing and what we have accomplished so far.”
“My belief is that everyone will do their best to keep yourself and others safe during this time,” Kirk’s post said. “While doing so, we will respect the rights of all and the requirements businesses are subject to in order to remain open.”
Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza had a stronger message, saying during a Tuesday rally, “Gov. Inslee in his infinite wisdom has decided after 100 odd days that we should all wear face masks inside and out. Here’s what I say. Don’t be a sheep,” the Centralia Chronicle reported.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday saying it continues to encourage the public to use “non-pharmaceutical interventions” to prevent the spread of the virus.
Washington State Patrol said in a statement also released Thursday that it will encourage residents to follow all directives from the governor and state and local health officials.
“The statewide face covering order is a public health and safety measure,” the statement said. “It is not a mandate for law enforcement to detain, cite or arrest violators but rather an evidence-based and safety-focused directive meant to slow the spread of a potentially deadly disease.”
There are exemptions to the order, including those with certain disabilities, medical conditions or mental health problems for whom wearing a mask would obstruct breathing or would be unable to remove the mask without assistance. Children under 5 years old are also exempt, but those ages 2 to 4 are recommended to wear a mask.
Responding to claims from people saying they will cite the Americans with Disabilities Act as a reason to walk into any businesses without a mask, the Washington Emergency Management Division said businesses or government agencies are not forced to allow people inside if they make reasonable accommodations. That could include allowing a person to wear a scarf or another loose face covering, offering online orders and curbside pick-up, or virtual appointments.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.