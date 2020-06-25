Local police address mask order; Cowlitz reports four new COVID cases

Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk said in a Facebook post that he is “encouraged by what we are already doing and what we have accomplished so far.”

“My belief is that everyone will do their best to keep yourself and others safe during this time,” Kirk’s post said. “While doing so, we will respect the rights of all and the requirements businesses are subject to in order to remain open.”

Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza had a stronger message, saying during a Tuesday rally, “Gov. Inslee in his infinite wisdom has decided after 100 odd days that we should all wear face masks inside and out. Here’s what I say. Don’t be a sheep,” the Centralia Chronicle reported.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday saying it continues to encourage the public to use “non-pharmaceutical interventions” to prevent the spread of the virus.

Washington State Patrol said in a statement also released Thursday that it will encourage residents to follow all directives from the governor and state and local health officials.