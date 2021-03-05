Local pharmacies receive Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines

Early Friday afternoon, Paul Laufman and his wife stopped by the Ocean Beach Highway Safeway to pick up some groceries, but first, he got his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The 82-year-old Longview resident said it was comparatively easy to get an appointment at the Safeway pharmacy after searching elsewhere.
“I’m happy it’s over,” he said after getting the shot.
The Ocean Beach Highway Safeway has mostly received Moderna vaccine but got its first batch of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday, said Greg Wong, pharmacy manager. The pharmacy hadn’t yet begun administering them Friday, he said.
About 200 appointments per pharmacy went up online 5 p.m. Thursday for each Safeway in Cowlitz County, according to the company. It appears the appointments were filled as of Friday afternoon but the site directs people to check back later as more availability may open.
Wong said people should schedule their first doses online, but warned appointments are very competitive.
“Just be patient,” Wong said. “If I could, I would provide everyone with vaccine.”
The Walmart on Seventh Avenue in Longview had Johnson & Johnson doses available via online appointments, according to the state Department of Health’s vaccine locator at doh.wa.gov. Walmart asks those with appointments to bring proof of eligibility.
According to Walmart’s website, its Woodland location also offers COVID-19 vaccines when supply is available.
Washington pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, including Safeway/Albertsons, Rite Aid, Costco, Walmart, Kroger (Fred Meyer) and Health Mart, received 65,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary, on Thursday. The pharmacies will receive 72,000 next week through the program, she said.
The federal government allocated more than 300,000 doses to Washington providers next week, about 100,000 doses shy of what providers requested, Fehrenbach said. By the end of March, the state expects to receive about 330,000 doses per week.
Washington was allocated 60,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. About 32,000 of those doses have been requested by counties identified as needing more vaccine, said SheAnne Allen, director of COVID vaccine for the state Department of Health, Thursday. That includes Cowlitz County, which received about 300 Johnson & Johnson doses from the state so far.
PeaceHealth St John Medical Center, like other hospitals, was not expecting to receive much, if any, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the organization’s website. Since the new single-dose vaccine doesn’t require ultra-cold storage, it should go to facilities without those storage capabilities, according to PeaceHealth.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services hopes to open the COVID-19 vaccination site at the fairgrounds again next week and will alert the public when it confirms enough supply and staff will be available, said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager.
More than 2,000 people have gotten Pfizer vaccine doses at the fairgrounds site in the last two weeks.
The health department is continuing to identify locations to send mobile vaccination teams in the county, prioritizing residents who can’t easily access vaccine and populations disproportionately affected by the virus, Donahue said. The county plans to send a team out next weekend but that will depend on staffing and vaccine supply, she said.
Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s Thursday announcement that critical workers will likely be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on March 22, the union representing about 28,000 grocery store workers in the region called for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to follow suit.
“Governor Brown however is not following CDC guidelines, and is pushing Oregon’s grocery workers to the end of the line,” said United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 555 in a statement. “Her choice puts all Oregonians at risk, and it needs to stop now.”
The CDC recommends frontline essential workers, including grocery store staff, be included in the group offered vaccination following healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents.