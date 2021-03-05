Local pharmacies receive Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines

Early Friday afternoon, Paul Laufman and his wife stopped by the Ocean Beach Highway Safeway to pick up some groceries, but first, he got his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The 82-year-old Longview resident said it was comparatively easy to get an appointment at the Safeway pharmacy after searching elsewhere.

“I’m happy it’s over,” he said after getting the shot.

The Ocean Beach Highway Safeway has mostly received Moderna vaccine but got its first batch of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday, said Greg Wong, pharmacy manager. The pharmacy hadn’t yet begun administering them Friday, he said.

About 200 appointments per pharmacy went up online 5 p.m. Thursday for each Safeway in Cowlitz County, according to the company. It appears the appointments were filled as of Friday afternoon but the site directs people to check back later as more availability may open.

Wong said people should schedule their first doses online, but warned appointments are very competitive.

“Just be patient,” Wong said. “If I could, I would provide everyone with vaccine.”