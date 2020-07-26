Local parents support in-person classes, teacher unions call to go remote

“Districts are currently working with staff and administrators and ESDs to get committees together that are meeting all the time. But there are no final plans yet,” Maier said.

TDN reached out to other teacher union presidents throughout the county, but they did not return calls for comment.

In a Wednesday video, State Superintendent of Public Schools Chris Reykdal said “anxiety is building” over the decision.

“The goal is reduce hospitalizations and loss of life. If that means keeping schools remote to start the year, please offer patience to your district because that’s what they will choose,” he said to parents in the video.

Reykdal warned that “it’s a very different world now” than at the start of the summer, when he called for a focus on in-person teaching.

“Districts are working really, really hard to talk to their communities, surveying parents and increasingly parents and staff are saying they don’t feel safe coming back,” he said.

But in Longview, a survey of parents last week found that of the 1,850 parents who answered the question “how likely are you to send your children to attend in person classes,” nearly 77% said very or somewhat likely, district spokesman Rick Parrish said.