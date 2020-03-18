Local parents keep kids occupied with games, parks during school closure

“Even if you are sitting around the table making jewelry and counting beads, you are doing math,” DeWitt said.

Child care centers can offer continued education during the school closures, said Danielle Burns, director of the Lil Red Barn Academy. Plus, parents don’t have to worry about focusing on their children’s education while trying to work from home.

Although Lil Red Barn isn’t licensed to take care of school-aged children, the child care center offers a full preschool and pre-K curriculum for younger children.

“If you have a small child, it’s difficult to focus on what you’re trying to get done working at home. … it will be harder for (parents) to focus on the learning their kid might need, that we do normally during the day,” Burns said.

But in a rather unexpected turn of events, attendance at the Lil Red Barn dropped over the weekend. Burns said the center went from having full attendance of 33 children to just 16 children Monday.

Wild with Polly’s Tender Loving Daycare said the same was true for her center, which does cater to school-aged kids.