Local organizers say there is hope, work to be done a year after George Floyd's death

One year after George Floyd's death sparked a wave of protest across the nation, a small group of local people came together Tuesday for a remembrance rally in Longview.
"We're here to call out the names of everyone who has suffered violence at the hands of police," Showing Up for Racial Justice coordinator Rhonda Walker said. "We're here to make sure people don't forget."
About 35 people gathered in the parking lot across from Safeway on 15th Avenue to hold signs calling for racial justice and equity, waving as passing cars honked.
Walker said she and others formed Showing Up for Racial Justice in response to the May 25, 2020 death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man arrested and killed by Minneapolis police officers after a convenience store employee called 911 and told the police that Floyd had bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
In April 2021, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, was found guilty of all three charges against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin and three other former officers on the scene that day — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have also been charged federally in connection with Floyd's death. Chauvin has also asked for a retrial.
Walker said her group aims to "support our communities who have been oppressed for centuries and help uplift their voices." She plans to organize in support of not only Black Lives Matter, but also in support of the LBGTQI community, the disabled community, for healthcare and a solution to homelessness.
Longview teen CJ Walker said he was at the event so "my life will keep going," referring to the statistic that young people of color have a greater risk of being killed by police than white people.
CJ Walker said while he had not seen a lot of change in Washington in the last year, other areas of the county were making progress. His top goal would be to see the police "demilitarized," he said.
Rhonda Walker said in the last year, the level of community support and organizing has made her "more hopeful now than ever" that change will come.
In Cowlitz County, where the population is a majority white, the group aims to educate others about white supremacy and how lifting up the oppressed helps everyone in the community, Walker said.
"There are so many people here in the community who want to stand up and make change, not just talk about it," she said.
Castle Rock resident Meike Weyrauch said she came to the event because everyone should get the same treatment and opportunities regardless of skin color and that "we need to rise up together" to make that happen.
"I'm horrified at what happened to George Floyd and I know that it's still going on. It's not just George Floyd, and today we are organizing to act," she said.
Weyrauch said she and a few others started a group called Castle Rock Against Racism, but faced community pushback when trying to start a signature drive against racism. She said her group often joins with other local groups to take action and demonstrate.
Walker said Showing Up for Racial Justice works in tandem with other local groups, including those run by people of color, to make sure "it's not us telling you what we need to do, but checking in with oppressed communities and uplifting their voices."
Local organizer Sue Rutherford with Lower Columbia Indivisible said "as a white woman, I take things for granted and we have to change" the system to be more equitable.
She said in the last year, she's seen positive change coming from pressure put on the new presidential administration and hopes to see that continue.
"We have to hold political leaders accountable," Rutherford said. "We have to remind them it's the people's house, and they work for us."
After the afternoon rally in Longview, the group planned to drive to Vancouver and join a similar rally and "connect across Southwest Washington," Walker said.