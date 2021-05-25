Local organizers say there is hope, work to be done a year after George Floyd's death

Walker said her group aims to "support our communities who have been oppressed for centuries and help uplift their voices." She plans to organize in support of not only Black Lives Matter, but also in support of the LBGTQI community, the disabled community, for healthcare and a solution to homelessness.

Longview teen CJ Walker said he was at the event so "my life will keep going," referring to the statistic that young people of color have a greater risk of being killed by police than white people.

CJ Walker said while he had not seen a lot of change in Washington in the last year, other areas of the county were making progress. His top goal would be to see the police "demilitarized," he said.

Rhonda Walker said in the last year, the level of community support and organizing has made her "more hopeful now than ever" that change will come.

In Cowlitz County, where the population is a majority white, the group aims to educate others about white supremacy and how lifting up the oppressed helps everyone in the community, Walker said.

"There are so many people here in the community who want to stand up and make change, not just talk about it," she said.