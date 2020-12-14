Local officials prepare as COVID-19 vaccine arrives in WA

PeaceHealth is not requiring its workers to be vaccinated but is strongly recommending it. There will be no charge to caregivers to get the vaccine, Querin said.

PeaceHealth hasn’t come up with the total number of how many people fall under phase 1a, “but we do know that we will deplete the first supply of vaccine long before we are able to administer it to all those who wish to have it,” Querin said.

About 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at University of Washington Medical Center early Monday morning, the Associated Press reported.

The vaccine delivery was among the first in the state, a day after Gov. Jay Inslee said the vaccine received approval by a Western states review board. Federal officials had previously OK’d the Pfizer shots.

The Department of Health said it expects to get 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, which will be distributed to 17 sites in 13 counties.

By the end of December, the state expects to get a total 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. And, if a vaccine developed by Moderna gets approval for emergency use, the state says it should get about 183,800 doses of that offering by the end of December.