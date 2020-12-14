Local officials prepare as COVID-19 vaccine arrives in WA

The COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in Washington on Monday, and local health officials are planning to administer the first doses to high risk health care workers in Cowlitz County later this week. PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center expects to receive just shy of 4,000 doses Tuesday and tentatively plans to begin distributing in Vancouver on Wednesday and at PeaceHealth St. John in Longview on Thursday, said spokesman Randy Querin.
PeaceHealth will allocate the doses among its caregivers and other eligible health care staff, then first responders, long-term care residents and staff as quantities allow, he said. Querin also said there won’t be enough vaccine in this first delivery to meet these needs.
“We have been talking with organizations in our community to develop the best plan to vaccinate those on the front lines of the COVID battle,” Querin said in an email Monday.
The first doses will go to priority health care workers who give hands-on care to confirmed COVID-19 patients, then to other high-risk caregivers providing face-to-face care, including OB triage caregivers, respiratory therapists, urgent care workers, staff performing COVID-19 testing and staff who conduct in-home visits, Querin said.
“This is just the beginning of a long list of caregivers who will eventually be immunized,” he said.
PeaceHealth is not requiring its workers to be vaccinated but is strongly recommending it. There will be no charge to caregivers to get the vaccine, Querin said.
PeaceHealth hasn’t come up with the total number of how many people fall under phase 1a, “but we do know that we will deplete the first supply of vaccine long before we are able to administer it to all those who wish to have it,” Querin said.
About 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at University of Washington Medical Center early Monday morning, the Associated Press reported.
The vaccine delivery was among the first in the state, a day after Gov. Jay Inslee said the vaccine received approval by a Western states review board. Federal officials had previously OK’d the Pfizer shots.
Support Local Journalism
The Department of Health said it expects to get 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, which will be distributed to 17 sites in 13 counties.
By the end of December, the state expects to get a total 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. And, if a vaccine developed by Moderna gets approval for emergency use, the state says it should get about 183,800 doses of that offering by the end of December.
The initial doses in Washington state will go to health workers and people in long-term care facilities, but it will be months before it is available to much of the broader population.
The Department of Health estimates there are about 300,000 to 400,000 high-risk health care workers, 20,000 nursing home residents, 40,000 nursing home staff and 60,000 in other long-term care settings eligible for the vaccine in the initial phase. Washington’s population is approximately 7.5 million.
State officials released more detailed vaccine allocation guidance for how providers should prioritize vaccines among the phase 1a group of high-risk workers in health care settings and long-term care facilities.
The guidelines ask providers to use “clinical judgement” to identify who is at greatest risk, including workers caring for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in different settings, COVID-19 testing site staff and emergency medical service responders.
Within long-term care facilities, providers should consider prioritizing skilled nursing facilities because they serve those at high risk of severe illness and death as well as transmission within the congregate setting.
Hospital officials Monday reminded people the vaccine’s arrival doesn’t mean things will immediately go back to normal.
“I can’t say enough how important it is for people, even though it’s been a long 10 months for all of us, how important going into this holiday season ... that we need people to continue to take this virus seriously,” said Elaine Couture, Providence Health executive vice president and chief executive Washington-Montana.
“Masking, social distancing, not getting into large crowds and really good hand hygiene is going to be absolutely critical for us with the hope of the vaccine ... that we will have a better tomorrow but it’s just going to take us a little bit longer to get there.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.