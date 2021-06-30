Local officials call for fireworks 'caution and restraint' due to hot and dry conditions

The debate over the risk of firework displays has sparked a call for voluntary limitations from city leaders in Kelso and Longview as well as the Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners.

The three governments issued a joint statement Wednesday after receiving multiple requests from citizens to issue firework bans because of the record heat wave across the Pacific Northwest and an overall heightened risk for wildfires. In the statement, the cities and counties said they could not enforce a ban this year, but shared worries about the destruction fireworks could cause.

"(We) are sending out this statement to ask that everyone please exercise absolute caution and restraint this year while using fireworks to celebrate Independence Day," the statement said.

Bans on fireworks sales and use have cropped up across southwest Washington over the past week. Clark County issued a ban in its unincorporated areas Tuesday, permissible under a section of county code that allows bans in the event of extreme fire danger, and multiple Clark County cities issued bans of their own. ilani casino announced Wednesday night it had canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show.