The Firstenburg Foundation granted a consortium of local nonprofits called the Cowlitz Community Network $30,000 to help people informally looking after children.

The grant will provide caregivers resources and training to provide better care and early learning experiences for children, as friends, family and neighbors fill the gaps in the local childcare system, according to a press release from the network.

The local childcare crisis has caused many who need babysitters to rely on friends, family and neighbors to help out the release states.

Resources include free networking opportunities, outdoor play and learn groups, CPR/first aid classes, "conscious discipline" book clubs, access to local community events, and learning and developmental opportunities.

The network released a report in June 2021 that found nearly 28% of licensed childcare providers in the county temporarily closed in June 2020 during the pandemic. Even as daycares reopen, local capacity is nearly maxed out. As of spring 2021, only about 12% of available slots at licensed childcare providers were open for a new child to join the daycare, according to the report.

Visit cowlitzcommunitynetwork.com to find out more and sign-up.