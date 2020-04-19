Local mental health, addiction services offer support amid pandemic

“I can’t wait for this thing to be over with and to get back to set schedule for things,” he said.

Sisouvanh said he’s more worried about those who lack rides to appointments or who are wavering in their recovery. Support groups and other meetings are important to continue, he said, especially for people early in recovery.

“When I was early on (in recovery) and got too stir crazy my outlet was to start using,” he said. “Being able to go somewhere and talk about those things would help a lot.”

Awakenings is offering Zoom meetings, and although they are not ideal they enable people to be a part of something, he said.

DeGallier said most clients have been responsive and grateful for the virtual options.

“There are times where people are stressed. We’ve seen folks have a difficult time with the adjustment of all of it and processing what’s going to happen next,” she said. “But for the most part, I see people getting surrounded with care.”

DeGallier said the sense of community among clients and colleagues has warmed her heart.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and that makes me incredibly proud,” she said.