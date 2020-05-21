Local long-term care facilities avoid state trend of COVID cases, deaths

“One of hardest things for us is we’re so involved,” Ford said of herself and siblings. “To go from seeing him every couple days to now we can’t see him is really hard.”

Care Center staff have been “remarkable” and helped Fords family communicate with her father, she said. They even help set up a video with his twin great-grandsons for their birthday, Ford said.

“They’ve done everything they can to accommodate,” she said.

Ford said her father’s hearing loss makes virtual communication difficult. Staff members have helped “translate” over the phone or video calls by repeating what she says to her father, she said. Face masks also make it difficult for him because he relies on reading lips, Ford said.

Ford said one of her biggest concerns was making sure her father understands why she and her siblings can’t visit in person. Although the staff been working with her to convey that, Ford said she’s worried he doesn’t realize it’s not his family’s choice.

“He summoned me through the window during a window visit last weekend to come in,” Ford said in an email. “I had to shake my head “no”. It broke my heart, not knowing if he understood that it wasn’t that I didn’t want to go in to visit. I couldn’t.”