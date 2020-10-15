Local libraries look at mid-Nov. for limited building reopening

While Kelso isn’t offering new library cards right now, Corbett said they have a free book shelf out front because “we wanted to still have a way to let folks get books.”

And Kelso now offers mobile printing, something Corbett said had been “in the pipeline for a while.”

Patrons can upload up to 10 pages on the library website and print them for free, then pick up the pages in the drive through, she said. Kelso and LCC students who use a school email can print 20 pages.

“The downtime has been beneficial in a way,” she said. “It gives us a chance to work on some back end projects and complete those and be even more ready to open back up.”

When Kelso opens, it will be for people to come in to make new library cards or use the public computer by appointment only. They can also pick up their online orders in person, but Corbett said browsing won’t be an option until the county enters Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which is currently paused.

“We’re making sure to proceed cautiously and make sure all the proper safety measures are in place,” she said.

Longview’s library will be open to browsing, but will have limited hours and caps on how many people can be there and how long they can stay, Skaugset said.