Local libraries look at mid-Nov. for limited building reopening

Local libraries are eyeing mid-November dates to reopen their doors on a limited basis, but they will keep serving the community with drive-through pickups and virtual events until then.
“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible right now for people to get access,” Longview Library Director Chris Skaugset said.
Longview and Kelso public libraries don’t have exact dates yet to reopen at 25% capacity, which is part of loosened restrictions for libraries that Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week. But each is looking at a November reopening date.
Lower Columbia College’s Learning Commons, while technically included in the state guidance, will not reopen immediately because it’s undergoing renovations, college spokeswoman Wendy Hall said.
Kelso Library Director Natalee Corbett said that the biggest challenge has been keeping the public engaged with the library.
“I see the point of library as an essential service for community building and in this scenario we’re in that is incredibly difficult,” she said.
The library at Three Rivers Mall is continuing digital services like e-books through Washington Anytime Library and also turning its popular craft session into a “take-and-make” model that people can pick up and do at home, she said.
“We want to keep people engaged and keep delivering books and movies and information services as best we can but with our gates down,” Corbett said.
For example, the Kelso library is handing out small pumpkins and paint, asking kids to paint the pumpkins like their favorite book character and then return it to the library so they can create a “literary pumpkin patch” in the window, Corbett said.
The Longview library at 1600 Louisiana St. is also doing take-and-make crafts, e-books and audio books, Skaugset said. Curbside pickup of books is very popular, he said, and the library is also offering a library sampler.
“It’s helping people who can’t come in and browse,” he said. “You fill out a form online with what you’re interested in, how many items you want, what kinds of items and then our staff go search them out.”
Corbett said she knows the “real diehard book lovers” are missing the ability to wander around and browse for books. Kelso isn’t offering a library sampler service right now, but they are still doing reference services and readers advisory over the phone.
“It’s harder to find that treasure you didn’t know you were looking for” without browsing, she said.
The library is at about two-thirds of its regular circulation, with digital materials up a little bit, Corbett said. In Longview, Skaugset said digital circulation is up from last year to this year about 40% and “circulation of physical material is lower.”
“It’s a combination of things,” he said. “Some people just like to browse and want to come in and look, and there’s a little bit of access issue as well. Some people don’t have technology or internet connection to be able to go online and put things on hold.”
He said he expects circulation to “climb closer to normal as we start to open our doors.”
Corbett also said she thinks most regulars will go back to browsing when the library allows it in Phase 3, but said she’s glad to see more people get comfortable with the online systems.
“It was a little bumpy at the beginning,” she said. “A lot of people were very new to using the online catalog ... But really people are getting the hang of it and some of our regulars who are technology resistant are now very excited that they learned how to do it.”
Both libraries have found silver linings in the closure. Skaugset said he’s “heard nothing but good” about the drive-through services and online story times that they will continue all those services even once life returns to “normal.”
Skaugset added that the library now has an online application to get a library card. While people can’t pick up the physical card until the library doors open, they can use the card number to reserve books and access digital databases.
While Kelso isn’t offering new library cards right now, Corbett said they have a free book shelf out front because “we wanted to still have a way to let folks get books.”
And Kelso now offers mobile printing, something Corbett said had been “in the pipeline for a while.”
Patrons can upload up to 10 pages on the library website and print them for free, then pick up the pages in the drive through, she said. Kelso and LCC students who use a school email can print 20 pages.
“The downtime has been beneficial in a way,” she said. “It gives us a chance to work on some back end projects and complete those and be even more ready to open back up.”
When Kelso opens, it will be for people to come in to make new library cards or use the public computer by appointment only. They can also pick up their online orders in person, but Corbett said browsing won’t be an option until the county enters Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which is currently paused.
“We’re making sure to proceed cautiously and make sure all the proper safety measures are in place,” she said.
Longview’s library will be open to browsing, but will have limited hours and caps on how many people can be there and how long they can stay, Skaugset said.
They might expand drive-through hours as well, he said. And inside the library, there will be sneeze guards at desks and far less furniture on the floor, to discourage people from lingering past the allotted time, Skaugset said.
“We’re trying to figure all those little details out right now so that when were ready to open we can provide services with as much safety for staff and public as possible,” he said.
While it’s taken a lot of work to get to this point, both directors said it’s all worth it.
“Once we get it in place, we’re looking forward to opening again,” Skaugset said. “We miss our community and public.”
