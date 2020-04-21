Local law enforcement receive nearly $100k in federal COVID-19 grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Longview Police were awarded a total of nearly $100,000 this week through an emergency U.S. Department of Justice coronavirus grant.

The sheriff’s office landed $58,008 through the program, and Longview PD received $41,795, according to a DOJ release. The agencies are both enrolled in the DOJ’s Byrne-JAG grant program, where the money came from.

The program helps with overtime, equipment, travel expenses and other needs arising from the coronavirus.

Longview police will use the grant to stock up on masks, gloves, face shields and other cleaning supplies for staff, LPD administrative manager Mary Chennault said. The money also will pay for six laptops that can be used if more employees are allowed to work from home.

Sheriff Brad Thurman said the grant came as a welcome surprise and a boon for deputies on the road.

“One of the most pressing needs we felt we needed to have was to equip our officers with protective equipment, gas masks to give them higher degree of safety,” Thurman said. “We don’t always have the luxury of doing social distancing in our line of work.”