Local landlords, eviction prevention advocates prepare for state rental eviction moratorium lift June 30

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Looming evictions

As of Wednesday, 927 local residents were on Lower Columbia CAP’s waiting list to receive rental assistance — a likely indicator they are struggling to pay.

“I would assume all of them are behind on rent,” Executive Director Ilona Kerby said.

Housing plan updates aim to direct federal funds for Longview and Kelso residents Longview and Kelso officials are reviewing a plan to provide housing for people living on low or moderate incomes in order to receive federal …

The nonprofit’s waitlist has been “going up faster” over the last few weeks, said Kerby, as the moratorium lift looms.

Lower Columbia CAP covers rent for those in need who qualify for federal pandemic relief funds and “low-income energy assistance,” Kerby said.

As the Cullen Rentals property manager for eight Longview rental units, Yvonne Andrews receives a check directly from Lower Columbia CAP to pay rent for one tenant, “who has been struggling,” she said.

Another tenant has not paid rent since the eviction moratorium began, Andrews said, and will not answer the door or respond to letters to set up a repayment plan.

At the end of the month, Andrews fears the eviction process may start for that tenant, as well as many others.

“There’s going to be a lot of evictions if people haven’t been able to pay all year long,” she said.