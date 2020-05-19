Local judge rules COVID-related sheriff's recall petition can proceed

A hotly contested recall effort against the Snohomish County sheriff, who announced in April he would not enforce Gov. Inslee’s coronavirus stay home order, gained a local connection recently when a Cowlitz County judge ruled in the case.
Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning ruled Friday that a petition to remove Sheriff Adam Fortney can proceed because it meets the legal standard for recalling an elected official in Washington.
“The sheriff’s oath of office requires him to uphold the Constitution and laws of the state, and certainly the statements that are at issue here could be read and heard to say, ‘I will not enforce a law that I disagree with, or that I think runs afoul of the Constitution,’ ” Warning said in his ruling.
The Washington Constitution says public officials can be recalled if they engage “in commission of some act or acts of malfeasance or misfeasance while in office,” or violate their oath of office. They cannot be removed just for making unpopular decisions.
Warning’s ruling is not a finding that the sheriff should be removed, just that the petition is legal and that it can be decided by voters if it gets enough signatures to put it on the next election ballot.
Warning was asked to step in to avoid the appearance of any conflicts of interest that Snohomish County judges may have had if they’d handled the case.
Fortney maintained Friday in a Facebook post that his office will not “arrest people for a gross misdemeanor when they pray, go to church or express their views under the First Amendment.”
The case has implications beyond the fate of a single sheriff, as law enforcement officials across the state and country grapple with how best to enforce the law and keep the public safe.
According to reporting by the Everett Herald, Warning said the governor’s order is presumed constitutional and remains so unless a court finds it unconstitutional.
However, Warning denied a request to alter the rules to allow signature gathering online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warning said such a decision is up to the Legislature, not him, according to myedmondnews.com.
Absent any surprise motions or other twists in the case, “I suspect I have now done all I’m going to do on that particular petition,” Warning told TDN Tuesday. Warning is retiring in August.
Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman and the county commissioners in April asked Inslee to relax limitations on private construction, hunting and fishing, religious assembly and other activities.
Thurman said he understands the basis of Warning’s ruling but doesn’t personally believe Fortney’s statements meet the standard for a recall.
Thurman said he does not believe governor’s order to be unconstitutional on its face, but “there’s some question” as to how long Inslee can prolong it without the legislature’s approval.
“I think the outcome of all this is going to be severe restrictions on the governor’s authority (to make those decisions) without getting the Legislature involved,” Thurman said.
As for his own policy on those who violate the Governor’s order: “The only reason I think we’d take any action is if it was an egregious situation, where someone was maliciously and recklessly disregarding the health of others. ... It would have to be gross negligence at the very least.”
Practically speaking, police officers in Cowlitz County have had to take very little enforcement action in regards to the virus.
There have only been two isolated incidents, Cowlitz County Incident Management Team (IMT) spokesman Ralph Herrera said: Both were Woodland cases in which the suspect was arrested on suspicion of a non-COVID-19 related felony, and an additional misdemeanor violation of the Governor’s order was tacked on. The status of those cases and whether prosecutors will actually charge the COVID-19 counts wasn’t available Tuesday.
Warning is not currently involved with or presiding over a second, separate recall petition filed against Fortney by a group of attorneys. And he declined to share his personal opinion on the trend of sheriffs and other elected officials bucking Inslee’s stay home order on constitutional grounds.
“The political policy aspect is outside of my purview,” Warning said.
Meeting the constitutional mandates for recalling a public official is a difficult task. A 2010 attempt to recall members of the Seattle School Board, for example, failed when a judge ruled that a troubling state audit wasn’t grounds under the state’s constitution for a recall.
