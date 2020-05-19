Local judge rules COVID-related sheriff's recall petition can proceed

Thurman said he does not believe governor’s order to be unconstitutional on its face, but “there’s some question” as to how long Inslee can prolong it without the legislature’s approval.

“I think the outcome of all this is going to be severe restrictions on the governor’s authority (to make those decisions) without getting the Legislature involved,” Thurman said.

As for his own policy on those who violate the Governor’s order: “The only reason I think we’d take any action is if it was an egregious situation, where someone was maliciously and recklessly disregarding the health of others. ... It would have to be gross negligence at the very least.”

Practically speaking, police officers in Cowlitz County have had to take very little enforcement action in regards to the virus.

There have only been two isolated incidents, Cowlitz County Incident Management Team (IMT) spokesman Ralph Herrera said: Both were Woodland cases in which the suspect was arrested on suspicion of a non-COVID-19 related felony, and an additional misdemeanor violation of the Governor’s order was tacked on. The status of those cases and whether prosecutors will actually charge the COVID-19 counts wasn’t available Tuesday.