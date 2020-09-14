Local job training groups get more than $2.2M to help workers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three local job training groups have received three federal grants totaling more than $2.2 million to help support job search, training and re-employment services for local workers.

Workforce Southwest Washington secured the money last week from the U.S. Department of Labor Dislocated Workers grant program, according to a news release. The grants, which total about $2.26 million, will go to the following agencies:

• WorkSource, a statewide partnership of local, state and nonprofit agencies that provides employment and training services to Washington workers .

• Next, a Clark County-based job training program for young adults ages 16 to 24.

• Goodwill of the Olympic and Rainier Region, a job training and career placement program that operates in Cowlitz County and has a retail store and work center at the Longview Goodwill.

The groups will use the money to support workers that lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic with job search and job training services, as well as support services such as food assistance and connections to housing resources. The funding will cover these services through March 2022, according to the news release.