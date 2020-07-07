Local ICE detainee released in light of federal order

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Youth Services Center has only four juveniles in detention, Court Administrator Chad Connors said Tuesday: Two ICE youth and two non-ICE youth. The ICE youth are under federal jurisdiction, so any decision about their release is up to federal officials and not Cowlitz County, Connors said.

Connors referred any questions about the release of ICE detainees to immigration officials. TDN has reached out to ICE for comment on “Arthur’s” case and other matters related to the detention of juveniles in Cowlitz County, although they have previously declined to comment on cases involving pending litigation.

In the meantime, Godoy has been seeking information on other cases like Arthur’s.

In April, the Center for Human Rights came out with a more forceful statement in light of the COVID-19 pandemic: Migrant juveniles must be released “immediately.”