Local housing authority to receive emergency rental vouchers for Section 8 housing in July

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Gena James said 270 people are interested in housing through coordinated entry. Those on this list could be referred to receive emergency housing vouchers, she said.

The Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington covers Wahkiakum, Lewis, Pacific and Cowlitz counties, except for Kelso and Kalama, which are included in the Kelso Housing Authority. The Kelso Housing Authority could not be reached to confirm if it also will distribute emergency housing vouchers.

A 2019 report by The Daily News said the Kelso Housing Authority also opened voucher applications in 2018 for only two days.

The emergency voucher allocation comes from a total of 70,000 vouchers for $5 million through the American Rescue Plan, according to HUD. The American Rescue Plan was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021.

Wait times

According to Rhodes, 231 people are on the Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington’s waiting list for traditional vouchers. People on the traditional waitlist cannot receive emergency vouchers.

On average, Rhodes said it takes about 98 days for a homeless person to find a location to use vouchers distributed by the organization and 67 days for people who are not homeless.