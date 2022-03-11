Local history comes to life at Stageworks Northwest Theatre

Leslie Slape’s long-awaited full production of “The Harder Courage,” a tragedy inspired by true events in local history, will have its Washington premiere March 11-27 at Stageworks Northwest Theatre in downtown Longview. Slape, a Rainier resident, is the playwright and the director.

She began researching and developing the play in 2012, and local actors Scott Clark and Michael Cheney have read aloud every new scene and draft along the way.

“I was thrilled to be asked,” said Clark, who plays gentle Cowlitz County Sheriff Ben Holmes. “Thrilled, actually —“

“To be a part of it,” finished Cheney, who plays the wisecracking Robert Day. “It’s a cool process. We were able to help develop these characters. And it’s based on history of the area. We see how things were back then.”

“We present a piece of history that local people don’t know yet,” said Clark. “We all know the history of R.A. Long. Getting another piece of history, 140 years removed, is pretty cool.”

Set primarily in Kalama when it was the Cowlitz County seat, the play tells the story behind the county’s first hanging on June 3, 1892. It explores themes of war, PTSD, capital punishment, vigilante justice, family, friendship, and the healing power of story.

Sheriff Ben Holmes — known for his kindness, honesty, and unruffled, quiet demeanor — was serving his fourth two-year term as sheriff when news broke in early October 1891 that there’d been a murder at one of the logging camps along the north fork of the Lewis River (near present-day Lake Merwin).

The victim was 24-year-old Clint Beebe, son of Charley Beebe and nephew of Foss Beebe, owners of Woodland’s first sawmill. The suspect was Robert Day, a former Confederate soldier and a squatter on unsurveyed land on the north fork of the Lewis. Day loves spinning exaggerated tales about himself, but now he finds he’s the subject of other people’s tall tales as rumors fly thick and fast that he’s a dangerous desperado who has murdered many others.

During the eight months of Day’s incarceration from arrest to execution, Ben saves Robert’s life a couple of times, and the two men form a bond. They share stories, laughs — and secrets. Ultimately, when they know they cannot escape the fact Ben must hang Robert, the friends help each other face the worst day of their lives.

“The Harder Courage” was a 2018 finalist at the Ashland New Plays Festival and was workshopped in 2019 at Theatre33 at Willamette University in Salem. The 2018 version can be heard on a podcast on the ANPF’s website.

Others in the cast are Scarlett Clark (Scott’s wife) as Susan Holmes; Jennifer Cheney (Mike’s wife) as Elizabeth Day; Adam Wolfer as the voice of Judge Nathaniel Bloomfield; Ethan Feider as a logger, deputy and the voice of the bailiff; and Joshua Warwick as a logger. Feider also is assistant director. Jacob Rohrbach is stage manager.

Scenic design and construction is by Max Slape. Jennifer Cheney is light designer. Costumes are by Jennifer Cheney and Sam Wickert. Sound design is by Jim Johnston and Rohrbach. Posters and programs were designed by Janeene Niemi, who also is the artistic director of Stageworks.

