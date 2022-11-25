Local historian continues to build archive of yearbooks for high schools across Cowlitz County

Some people have yearbook photos they’d like to leave behind at the bottom of their high school lockers. Jerry Kelly falls on the other extreme.

Kelly, a R.A. Long High School graduate and longtime local history buff, has spent more than a decade building an archive of high school graduate names and yearbook pictures. The effort to preserve local school history is called the Cowlitz County Yearbook Project.

His records cover more than 77,000 high school students from the area along with the school staff. In the cases of Castle Rock and Kelso, the pictures go back more than 100 years.

“It’s more important when you get to Castle Rock, Toutle, Kalama. They’re tight-knit communities. When you look up a last name, you’ll find the whole family history there,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s project started in 2008 when Castle Rock put up a temporary exhibit of yearbook pages. Graduates could flip back through poster boards to jump from their senior photos to any other years. Kelly said he liked the approach but wanted to make it available outside of class reunions.

“They would flip over a few pages and see their brothers and sisters and cousins, go back 20 years and there’s their folks,” Kelly said.

He started with Castle Rock and expanded the next year to R.A. Long High School and Kelso High School. Since then his collection has expanded to eight high schools, covering every school district in Cowlitz County apart from Woodland, as well as decades of pictures from Rainier and Naselle.

Kelly’s archives are composed of two types of files. The visual piece are the yearbook photos, scanned directly from the yearbooks in the school archives. The scans focus on the covers and the headshots for the high school students and staff, skipping most of the other pages. Every five years or so, Kelly would scan in the local ads to give a flavor of that point in history.

The “meat and potatoes” of the project, according to Kelly, are the series of Excel spreadsheets he built for every high school. The sheets can be sorted by graduation year, first or last name, to find individual graduates or track family trees.

Kelly’s records do not go more modern than 2018. He said part of that was to give schools a window to sell their recent yearbooks before they get copied. Another factor was that more students recently either don’t pay for their yearbook pictures or choose not to be included.

“There used to be so many students who took part. Now they sometimes don’t have (a picture) taken any year, so it’s difficult to find them,” Kelly said.

During the first few years of the project, Kelly focused on selling the records on individual CDs. For $10 he would sell a disc with the full picture archives and name database for a certain high school. Kelly said he’s made fewer and fewer sales as CDs have grown less relevant but he has continued to build out his records.

Some of the individual photos make their way onto Kelly’s personal Facebook page. Their main appearances come during presentations to groups like the Cowlitz County Historical Museum and visits to other people in Washington and Oregon doing their own yearbook preservation projects.

Kelly said he’s learned of unique publications on his journey. At Shelton High School, for instance, he learned in the 1930s, a student hand-drew the class pictures for a makeshift yearbook.

But Kelly said his time on the project may soon come to an end.

“I don’t know if I can go further,” he said. “I’m hoping someone will take this on afterwards.”