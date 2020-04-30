Local healthcare facilities prepare to restart procedures

St. John officials said last week the hospital has adequate stores of personal protective equipment and haven’t experienced shortages.

Inslee’s statement Wednesday said before providing any kind of care allowed under his order, health facilities must provide healthcare workers with appropriate and sufficient personal protective equipment; follow state protective gear guidelines; allow healthcare workers access to COVID-19 testing and timely notification of exposure; and report COVID-19 positive healthcare workers to the state.

Pfarr said the hospital association’s position is that Washington facilities are ready to start doing more procedures.

“As we prepare for a potential COVID-19 surge this fall, we hope to begin offering additional medical services soon, such as cancer screenings. Patients rely on this care for their well being, and we want to be there for our communities.”

The restrictions have also been a financial blow to Washington hospitals, Pfarr said. Statewide, hospitals are only about 50-70% full right now, which is unusually low, he said.

PeaceHealth St. John has seen a decline in patients but has not laid off employees because of the COVID-19 response, Querin said.