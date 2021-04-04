Local health, social service organizations plan COVID-19 vaccines for the homeless

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only single-dose COVID-19 vaccine with emergency use approval so far. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses.

Love Overwhelming and its “Healthcare for Homeless” team has given out information about the vaccines and the pandemic to people who come in for services and people at the Alabama Street homeless camp, Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said he talked about two weeks ago to numerous people at the Alabama Street homeless camp site who wanted to get the vaccine.

“That’s encouraging to hear,” he said. “I’ve heard from people excited to be able to access the vaccine and other people that just push it aside and aren’t going to get it.”

The county has different locations where people can access the vaccine, Hendrickson said. Along with Family Health Center, eligible people can get appointments at many pharmacies and other clinics.

The Cowlitz Family Health Center has been administering 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine per week at its 12th Avenue clinic in Longview and another 100 at one of its other locations, Coffee said.