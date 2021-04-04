Local health, social service organizations plan COVID-19 vaccines for the homeless

At the Food for Change Sunday morning meal share taking place in two weeks, people in need of a hot meal also will have a chance to line up for their COVID-19 vaccine.
The Cowlitz Family Health Center is partnering with the meal share group to offer vaccines at the organization’s 14th Avenue clinic where the meal is held, said Jim Coffee, chief executive officer.
“We’re working with them to vaccinate as many people as possible coming through their program,” he said. “We’re gearing up to (vaccinate) about 200 people that day.”
The Family Health Center and other local health and social service organizations also are gearing up to offer COVID-19 vaccines to homeless people after many became eligible Wednesday.
Homeless shelter or housing staff and residents, people who access services at the locations, as well as domestic violence shelter residents and staff, are among the people who became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.
People 65 years old and older have been eligible since mid-January.
Love Overwhelming’s executive director Chuck Hendrickson said the organization has partnered with the Family Health Center to get homeless people vaccine appointments at the clinic.
“We’re excited that Family Health Center is partnering with us and that it’s the Johnson & Johnson ‘one and done’ vaccine, which is a lot easier for the population we serve,” he said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only single-dose COVID-19 vaccine with emergency use approval so far. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses.
Love Overwhelming and its “Healthcare for Homeless” team has given out information about the vaccines and the pandemic to people who come in for services and people at the Alabama Street homeless camp, Hendrickson said.
Hendrickson said he talked about two weeks ago to numerous people at the Alabama Street homeless camp site who wanted to get the vaccine.
“That’s encouraging to hear,” he said. “I’ve heard from people excited to be able to access the vaccine and other people that just push it aside and aren’t going to get it.”
The county has different locations where people can access the vaccine, Hendrickson said. Along with Family Health Center, eligible people can get appointments at many pharmacies and other clinics.
The Cowlitz Family Health Center has been administering 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine per week at its 12th Avenue clinic in Longview and another 100 at one of its other locations, Coffee said.
The Family Health Center is receiving its vaccine from the federal stockpile, rather than from the state allocation, Coffee said. Federally qualified health centers can order vaccine through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, which has allowed Family Health Center to receive a predictable allocation, he said.
The organization initially reached out to its most at-risk eligible patients to offer vaccine appointments, but now that eligibility has expanded, the Family Health Center is holding vaccine clinics by appointment once a week.
“If people aren’t our patients and show up on days we’re giving vaccinations, we will vaccinate them,” he said. “We’re not turning people away because we’re here for the community.”
Family Health Center’s vaccine appointments fill up quickly, and as of Wednesday, the organization had vaccinated 1,200 people without wasting a single dose, Coffee said.
The organization plans to continue vaccinations and expand as able until “basically everybody’s been vaccinated,” he said.
Along with working with Love Overwhelming, Family Health Center has talked with Cowlitz County Health and Human Services and other providers about possible vaccine outreach to people who are homeless.
The county health department is exploring partnering with a medical clinic to send mobile vaccination teams to high-risk populations in the county over the coming weeks, but dates and locations have not been decided, said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager.
Frank Morrison, Community House on Broadway executive director, said Tuesday he didn’t know shelter staff and residents were eligible starting Wednesday. He said the change was good to hear and he would be searching for a vaccine source for the shelter, which houses more than 100 people per night on average.
Morrison said on March 11, Kaiser Permanente volunteers vaccinated about 30 to 35 staff and residents at CORE Health Extended Support Service transitional housing. The program provides temporary housing for elderly, medically fragile or disabled people.
“We’re pretty fortunate,” Morrison said. “What’s comforting is that only the new people who haven’t been vaccinated would have to worry about and quarantine instead of the whole building.”
From March to March, only “a few” of the 595 people served and about six of approximately 150 Community House and CORE Health staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Morrison said, adding he’s happy to see the vaccinations moving forward.
“It’s such a breath of fresh air,” he said.