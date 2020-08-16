Local groups to mark the 100-year anniversary of women's suffrage with parade

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Tuesday marks a century since women were legally allowed to vote, and several local political groups will mark the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution with a drive-through “parade” Tuesday.

“We didn’t want to let a 100-year anniversary go by unnoticed,” event organizer Elaine Cockrell said.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, a series of booths will be set up on the lawn outside R.A. Long High School, all following the theme “Get the Vote, Get Involved. Women supporting Women.” People can drive their cars down the one-way street and stop at each booth.

The booths will offer voter registration and historical information, Cockrell said. There will also be a few booths sponsored by local women-owned businesses, she said.

The 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. It states that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” However, it excluded African Americans and other minority women, who won the right to vote decades later.