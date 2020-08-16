Local groups to mark the 100-year anniversary of women's suffrage with parade

This Tuesday marks a century since women were legally allowed to vote, and several local political groups will mark the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution with a drive-through “parade” Tuesday.
“We didn’t want to let a 100-year anniversary go by unnoticed,” event organizer Elaine Cockrell said.
From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, a series of booths will be set up on the lawn outside R.A. Long High School, all following the theme “Get the Vote, Get Involved. Women supporting Women.” People can drive their cars down the one-way street and stop at each booth.
The booths will offer voter registration and historical information, Cockrell said. There will also be a few booths sponsored by local women-owned businesses, she said.
The 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. It states that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” However, it excluded African Americans and other minority women, who won the right to vote decades later.
“Achieving this milestone required a lengthy and difficult struggle; victory took decades of agitation. Beginning in the mid-19th century, woman suffrage supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many Americans considered radical change,” according to the National Archives.
At Tuesday’s event, Cowlitz County Historical Museum staff will be dressed up in 1920’s attire, and everyone working the booths will be masked and, if handing out materials, gloved, Cockrell said. Drivers and passengers are asked to remain inside the car.
The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County, Cowlitz County Republican Women’s Club and the Cowlitz County Democratic Women’s Club. Cockrell is part of the Cowlitz County Democratic Women’s Club.
Call the Cowlitz County Historical Museum at (360) 577-3119 for more information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.