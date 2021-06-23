 Skip to main content
Local groups plan to make next year's Juneteenth celebration larger
editor's pick top story

Juneteenth

In this TDN file photo, two boys flip and float around in a Moonwalk ride during a past Juneteenth celebration. 

 Daily News file photo

After a successful Juneteenth celebration last week, members of the Longview and Kelso faith communities are hoping to make the yearly celebration on June 19 a fixture.

Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association President and New Song Pastor Marv Kasemeier, who helped plan this year’s event at Victoria Freeman Park, said he’s “very much looking forward to what we can do” in the future.

Juneteenth recognizes the day in 1865 when Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the civil war and slavery had ended.

Longview has had Juneteenth events on and off for decades, according to previous TDN stories. The family of Longview civil rights pioneer Victoria Freeman held informal Juneteenth celebrations in the 1960s or 1970s, a more formal community event in 1999 at the McClelland Arts Center and Victoria Freeman Park, and informal events on and off since then.

Victoria Freeman forced Longview schools to integrate in 1924 when she enrolled her sons at Kessler School. In 1957, she headed a committee that led to the establishment of Clearview Park in her neighborhood. In 1994, the city of Longview renamed it Victoria Freeman Park, and this year’s Juneteenth celebration was again held in her park.

Kasemeier said this year, the planning came together fast. On June 4, local leaders and community members started talking about possibly holding an event. On June 7, Kasemeier and other leaders like Freeman’s granddaughter Cynthia Washington-Mattson had a meeting to start planning.

In 12 days, the group managed to put together a several-hour event with music, songs, prayers, lunch and relay games.

Kasemeier said the Juneteenth event came together as a result of the friendship and respect the community has for each other, especially the local faith community.

Next year, Kasemeier said he hopes for a larger, two-day event. The community is considering forming a planning committee and working on the event far in advance of next June 19, he said.

“I hope we can fill Victoria Freeman Park to celebrate the end of slavery,” he said.

