Local governments trying to reduce exposure to COVID-19

Those on leave remain on call, Sacha said, “so they’re not to go snowmobiling. Not that they would. They need to stay near home because if a water main breaks, we would call upon them and they would respond.”

Cowlitz County, meanwhile, has transferred financial and human resources staff members to the incident management team, a countywide effort to combat the new coronavirus, helmed by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Dave LaFave.

Of the remaining county employees, those who can work remotely have been sent home, County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson said Thursday.

This has put “huge pressures” on the HR and IT departments to set up remote work stations and ensure employees and managers know work expectations. The county has been preparing for this for a couple weeks, Swanson said.

Many county employees cannot work from home. For those, the county has created safety plans to keep people far apart from each other.

These measures will help “flatten the curve” of the peak number of COVID-19 cases, Swanson said.

“We’re preparing to deal with this and work under the new normal as long as we have to, which basically is directly related to our community and the rest of the nation’s ability to flatten that curve,” Swanson said. “The answer is all going to depend on our ability to flatten that curve and try to lower the rate of infection.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.