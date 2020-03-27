Local governments trying to reduce exposure to COVID-19

In an effort to comply with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, local governments have adjusted their staffing and work spaces.
Kelso has spaced out work stations, staggered lunch breaks and broken up work crews into smaller groups, City Manager Andy Hamilton said Thursday.
About five city employees, who are primarily in management, are able to work from home but haven’t started doing that yet, Hamilton said. The city has a chain of command in place for each leadership position in case someone gets sick.
All buildings are closed to the public.
Kelso reopened its drive-through window at City Hall to accept utility payments. And the city also is accepting payments from Longview residents at its drive-through for people who can’t pay online or at the Longview drop boxes near City Hall.
“We’ve got good people that are trained and in those positions. Everything is working fine,” Hamilton said.
Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha had a similar message, saying the city still is providing all the necessary services. Longview, however, has only a “skeletal” crew operating at City Hall to answer phones, Sacha said Thursday. Several employees are working from home.
For departments such as Public Works that require worker presence, half the employees were at work this week and the other half were on paid administrative leave. Next week, the two crews will swap. This is intended to reduce contact with each other.
Those on leave remain on call, Sacha said, “so they’re not to go snowmobiling. Not that they would. They need to stay near home because if a water main breaks, we would call upon them and they would respond.”
Cowlitz County, meanwhile, has transferred financial and human resources staff members to the incident management team, a countywide effort to combat the new coronavirus, helmed by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Dave LaFave.
Of the remaining county employees, those who can work remotely have been sent home, County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson said Thursday.
This has put “huge pressures” on the HR and IT departments to set up remote work stations and ensure employees and managers know work expectations. The county has been preparing for this for a couple weeks, Swanson said.
Many county employees cannot work from home. For those, the county has created safety plans to keep people far apart from each other.
These measures will help “flatten the curve” of the peak number of COVID-19 cases, Swanson said.
“We’re preparing to deal with this and work under the new normal as long as we have to, which basically is directly related to our community and the rest of the nation’s ability to flatten that curve,” Swanson said. “The answer is all going to depend on our ability to flatten that curve and try to lower the rate of infection.”
