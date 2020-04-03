Local food banks, meal services adapting to virus, increase in demand

In the last few weeks, Cowlitz County food banks and meal service programs have changed to drive-through distributions and to-go meals to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The outbreak and corresponding rise in unemployment has increased the number of people needing food assistance.
In the last three weeks Meals on Wheels, run by Lower Columbia CAP, added 48 people in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties to its meal delivery service, said Tammy Davies, program manager.
At least part of the increase is because CAP suspended its senior community lunches, previously held at eight sites throughout the week, and added some of those participants to the meal delivery service, Davies said.
In mid-March, CAP switched from sit-down lunches to to-go meals for a short time, but Davies said participants were still gathering together, which defeated the purpose.
“It’s hard because socialization is the most important part for many,” she said. “We’re doing our best to combat social isolation all through the phone as much as possible.”
Volunteers check on clients’ wellbeing from a distance, and staff are calling participants weekly, Davies said.
The meal delivery service is “as no-contact as possible,” Davies said. Volunteers hang the bag of food on the doorknob or railing, rather than handing it to residents or going inside clients’ homes.
Volunteers and staff are using gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, as well as staying six feet apart, Davies said.
Davies said the program is OK on most supplies but struggling to find packaging materials, including brown lunch bags and to-go containers.
Although a few regular volunteers have stepped away, some CAP staff are filling in, she said. The program has a ton of support from the community, Davies said, and many people have offered to volunteer. She said new volunteers aren’t needed right now.
“We really appreciate people staying home when they can and protecting seniors because that’s definitely important,” Davies said.
Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse, which distributes USDA commodities food boxes once a month, is bracing for double or triple the usual amount of people on April 21, said Lisa Blaine, finance coordinator.
USA Auto Sales employees will help distribute the food, and Blaine said she hopes other businesses will sign on to help.
CAP held its first drive-through distribution on March 17. Blaine said it went well, and will likely be smoother this month. Participants only need to give their names and the number of people in their households to receive food, she said.
Blaine said she’s concerned the warehouse’s supply may be affected in the coming months because the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, set for May 9, was postponed.
The St. Vincent de Paul food bank is feeling financial strain because it’s had to buy more food than normal, said John Gotshall, former vice president and long-time volunteer. The amount of food the organization receives from local grocery stores through Food Lifeline’s Grocery Rescue program has decreased, he said.
However, a recent $34,000 donation from The Daily News’ Neighbors in Need holiday fundraiser and a grant from United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties will help with rising costs, Gotshall said.
St. Vincent has also switched to a drive-through model. So far, the organization hasn’t seen an increase in the number of clients, Gotshall said.
In March, Longview Salvation Army saw a 25% increase in the number of households receiving food boxes, according to the organization. The number of to-go meals it distributed also increased 20% over the last two weeks.
FISH of Cowlitz County, which works with 18 churches to distribute food, saw a 17% increase in households in March compared to last year, said Bob Gaston, board vice president.
The organization received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington, which will help it keep up with increasing numbers, he said.
The Family and Community Resource Center, located at Monticello Middle School, received a $5,000 grant from the foundation to buy more food and supplies. The center hands out food for Longview district families, including weekend bags.
