Local food banks, meal services adapting to virus, increase in demand

Volunteers and staff are using gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, as well as staying six feet apart, Davies said.

Davies said the program is OK on most supplies but struggling to find packaging materials, including brown lunch bags and to-go containers.

Although a few regular volunteers have stepped away, some CAP staff are filling in, she said. The program has a ton of support from the community, Davies said, and many people have offered to volunteer. She said new volunteers aren’t needed right now.

“We really appreciate people staying home when they can and protecting seniors because that’s definitely important,” Davies said.

Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse, which distributes USDA commodities food boxes once a month, is bracing for double or triple the usual amount of people on April 21, said Lisa Blaine, finance coordinator.

USA Auto Sales employees will help distribute the food, and Blaine said she hopes other businesses will sign on to help.

CAP held its first drive-through distribution on March 17. Blaine said it went well, and will likely be smoother this month. Participants only need to give their names and the number of people in their households to receive food, she said.