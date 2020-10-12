Local firefighters investigate Sunday morning blaze in vacant house

Local firefighters are investigating an early Sunday morning fire that destroyed a vacant house behind a Kelso Chinese food restaurant.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Heavy smoke and some flames were coming from the vacant house behind Yan's Chinese restaurant on Long Avenue, according to a press release.

Crews got to work quickly, "attacking the fire from multiple sides," according to the release. However, firefighters had trouble accessing parts of the add-on roof where hot spots lingered, the release says.

Firefighters knocked down the fire just after 3:30 a.m. and fully extinguished it around 6:20 a.m. The structure is considered a total loss, but no one was injured by the blaze, according to the release.

