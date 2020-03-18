Local, federal agencies working to address economic impacts of coronavirus

For businesses slammed by coronavirus-related closures, federal and local agencies say there is assistance available.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Wednesday loosened criteria for low-interest small business loans, which means businesses in Cowlitz County can now apply for up to $2 million in federal disaster relief assistance.
Bill Marcum, chief executive officer of the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, said assistance like the federal loan will “dramatically” help local businesses survive mandatory closures.
Overall, Marcum said he expects local businesses will make it through.
“There will be some that won’t, but that doesn’t mean they won’t restart at some point afterwards,” he said Wednesday. “I see the local community rallying around local businesses and continuing to get takeout and still use the cleaners in town. I think the rally is on, it’s just a matter of how long can we sustain it and how long can they continue to operate.”
The federal loans can be used to pay off fixed debt, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that are hindered by the disaster, according to the SBA. The interest rate for small businesses is 3.75% and the interest rate for nonprofits is 2.75%.
A small business is any operation with 500 employees or less. (For more information on this federal loan program, visit SBA.gov/disaster.)
Also on Wednesday, the Washington congressional delegation, including Battle Ground Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, sent a letter to leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives urging them to address the state’s economic challenges related to the new coronavirus.
They asked that the next coronavirus-related emergency package expand access to economic assistance, increase investments to prevent housing displacement, provide direct assistance to individuals and allow tribes equal access, according to a press release.
Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, said the overwhelming sentiment he’s heard from a variety of local business owners is fear — for their employees and also their own business.
“The unknown is about the worst thing when it comes to business,” Sprague said Wednesday. “There just aren’t enough answers right now, so there’s a lot of fear.”
Both Sprague and Marcum said they’ve never lived through a phenomenon like this, so they don’t know what to expect.
Marcum said he thinks it’s a good sign that the U.S. is already testing vaccines after only a few months.
The Chamber and the CEDC are updating their Facebook pages with new information about programs and assistance as they receive it.
“I have three kids and keep telling them I’ve never seen anything like this,” Sprague said.
He said it’s difficult to predict how long it will take to recover economically from the pandemic.
“While it’s a terrible situation, we have to believe it’s temporary,” he said. “And the economy is resilient and massive, so we will come out of it. How long it will take? That’s an unknown.”