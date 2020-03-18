Local, federal agencies working to address economic impacts of coronavirus

For businesses slammed by coronavirus-related closures, federal and local agencies say there is assistance available.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Wednesday loosened criteria for low-interest small business loans, which means businesses in Cowlitz County can now apply for up to $2 million in federal disaster relief assistance.

Bill Marcum, chief executive officer of the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, said assistance like the federal loan will “dramatically” help local businesses survive mandatory closures.

Overall, Marcum said he expects local businesses will make it through.

“There will be some that won’t, but that doesn’t mean they won’t restart at some point afterwards,” he said Wednesday. “I see the local community rallying around local businesses and continuing to get takeout and still use the cleaners in town. I think the rally is on, it’s just a matter of how long can we sustain it and how long can they continue to operate.”

The federal loans can be used to pay off fixed debt, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that are hindered by the disaster, according to the SBA. The interest rate for small businesses is 3.75% and the interest rate for nonprofits is 2.75%.