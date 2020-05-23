Local faith leaders find meaning, silver linings in challenging times

But social distance might produce spiritual hunger for the real deal, Ochs said.

“When we are able to return to in-person Masses, I believe people’s desire for Communion will be stronger. I think their participation in the Mass will be, for many people, stronger than it was before the pandemic,” he said.

Online turnout is only about a quarter of the Kelso First Baptist Church’s regular attendance, Hale said, partially because it’s an older congregation that isn’t as technologically connected as younger generations. But curiously, they’re getting far more views, and from a wide range of ages, on Youtube.

Hale said that indicates there may be more people tuning in who wouldn’t otherwise have stepped into church before.

“We’re a little congregation,” he said. “It’s not a secret that the younger generation coming up now has ... kind of a general distrust of organized religion. They are tuning in from living rooms, or wherever they’re isolating or watching, but they would have never ever stepped foot into our church. ... There’s not that stigma of ‘Gee, I don’t fit in here.’ “