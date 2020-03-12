Local events cancelled or postponed because of coronavirus concerns

Some local organizations have announced they are cancelling or postponing events or meetings because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Many are citing Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation, which prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, where the bulk of the state’s COVID-19 cases have occurred.

The order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities. These include but are not limited to community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities, according to the governor’s office.

The order does not apply to Cowlitz County. As of Thursday morning, Cowlitz County still did not have a confirmed case of the disease.

Events and meetings canceled or postponed:

• Longview City Council meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday

• Ad Hoc Committee meeting, 10 a.m. Friday. The added workload created by the COVID-19 response has not allowed staff to finalize their work and recommendations for a new homeless camp, according to a county press release.

• Twilight in Kalama, Sunday