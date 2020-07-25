Local employers: $600 unemployment add-on made rehiring workers harder

Staffing the Red Kitchen restaurant in Longview has always been a challenge for owner Mike Casetta.
It’s hard to fill jobs that pay little more than minimum wage, but that’s all most restaurants can afford to pay.
And now a $600 federally funded add-on for unemployment benefits compounds the challenge to hiring workers, Casetta said. The “extra government cushion” for workers laid-off during the COVID-19 pandemic leaves most of his staff with a bigger unemployment check than they could pull working full-time.
While he's opened other restaurants he owns, Cassetta chose to keep Red Kitchen closed for now, in part for safety reasons and also because “we have found it very difficult … to get people back on employment."
“I don’t want to say I blame them,” Casetta said. “If I was used to making $300 or $400 a week, and all the sudden I’m making $1,000 or $1,100 a week, I would probably be upset if someone tried to put me back on the schedule and make me make less money.”
Although the add-on ended Saturday, Congress may extend it. So Casetta said he wants to wait until there's more medical and economic stability in Phase 3 before he reopens Red Kitchen.
The $600 unemployment payment add-on was intended to help laid-off workers afford rent, groceries and other necessities during the mandated business closures, which pushed unemployment rates to Great Depression levels.
While the payments infused local economies with money and have likely helped hundreds of Cowlitz County residents continue to pay their rent on time, local business owners say the money inadvertently made rehiring staff harder.
“We’ve had people tell us, ‘Oh I’m making more money than that from unemployment,’ ” said Julie Nelson, president of the American Workforce Group hiring agency for skilled trades and professional office jobs. “On top of that, the Employment Security (Department) is not making them do job searches, so people are not motivated to work. We are giving them no reason to work.”
The Daily News reached out to several local businesses for this article but did not hear back. However, several sources have privately called attention to the issue.
AWG has about 50 open job orders right now. But Nelson said the agency can’t get enough people through the door to meet demand, even though 10% of the county's workforce was unemployed last month.
Nelson recognized that some people might not be seeking work now out of fears of contracting COVID-19 if they return to jobs. But at least 30% to 40% of the applicants AWG has worked with recently told her they are making more on unemployment than they would if they took a job.
The most surprising part for he, she said, is that the jobs she’s hiring for aren’t minimum wage positions. AWG’s industrial partners, for example, pay upwards of $18 an hour.
“We are literally banging our heads against the wall saying, ‘What will it take to get people on?’ … We schedule an interview, and then they are no-call, no-show. … We did an orientation last week. We went over everything with (the applicants). We had five people ready to start on Monday. Four showed up and two left after the two-hour safety training. This is just the way it's going, all across the board,” Nelson said.
According to state data, Cowlitz County residents collectively received $68.8 million of unemployment payments in May. Just shy of $19 million of that came from the add-on program.
"These benefits are a huge support to the local economy — just the past two months is the equivalent of about 2 percent of total personal income," Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey said in June.
Nelson said add-on payments make sense for counties or regions that are struggling due to the pandemic. But the "across the board" $600 add-on clearly proved problematic.
She doesn't want federal lawmakers to extend the program, especially if it remains as is. And she hopes that when the $600 payment do expire, AWG will get an influx of serious applicants.
"There might be regions where (lawmakers) need to extend (benefits) or they need to offer benefits for individuals. But does our region need that? No," Nelson said. "Our region needs a reason to get people back to work.”
Just entering the last month for the bonus seemed to have encouraged wait staff to return to some of Casetta’s restaurants.
Casetta owns businesses in Cowlitz and Clark counties. While Red Kitchen remains closed in part due to the rehiring difficulty, Casetta said, he's had less trouble hiring back workers in Clark County when he reopened his restaurants earlier this month. He thinks the difference is the timing of when the counties entered Phase 2, which allows restaurants to reopen for dine-in customers.
Clark County entered Phase 2 about two weeks after Cowlitz, so workers there were jobless longer.
“They were closer to the end of their money. … so I think they were looking at, ‘Hey, I’ve got to take my job back before they give it to someone else because I only have a few weeks of that (add-on left).”
Despite the hiring headaches it caused, Casetta said he understands the importance of the add-on. Last month nearly 4,800 in Cowlitz County were jobless, and “just because their extra (unemployment) money runs out soon doesn’t mean there will be jobs for the majority of them right now,” Casetta said.
Those who can find a job now should take it if it suits them, said Mike Julian, owner of the Kelso Theater Pub and Backstage Cafe. Not only does it help employers who need staff, but also it ensures a steady, long-term income for workers once the $600 payments are done.
"I am hoping I can stay open, from a staffing point,” he said. The Backstage Cafe is currently short in the kitchen and dining area for the Italian restaurant, and he can't open the movie theater until the county enters phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan.
Like other business owners, Julian expects some of the hiring problems to ease once the add-on ends, at which point he says he’d hire people even if they’d previously turned down jobs.
“Why work to make less or the same amount of money, especially during the summer? … While I don’t like it, I can’t blame them,” Julian said. “It is system that set this up. My job is to do the best I can for my business, family and community. I try not to let me emotions get the best of me.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.