Local employers: $600 unemployment add-on made rehiring workers harder

The most surprising part for he, she said, is that the jobs she’s hiring for aren’t minimum wage positions. AWG’s industrial partners, for example, pay upwards of $18 an hour.

“We are literally banging our heads against the wall saying, ‘What will it take to get people on?’ … We schedule an interview, and then they are no-call, no-show. … We did an orientation last week. We went over everything with (the applicants). We had five people ready to start on Monday. Four showed up and two left after the two-hour safety training. This is just the way it's going, all across the board,” Nelson said.

According to state data, Cowlitz County residents collectively received $68.8 million of unemployment payments in May. Just shy of $19 million of that came from the add-on program.

"These benefits are a huge support to the local economy — just the past two months is the equivalent of about 2 percent of total personal income," Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey said in June.

Nelson said add-on payments make sense for counties or regions that are struggling due to the pandemic. But the "across the board" $600 add-on clearly proved problematic.