Local economic groups offer $25 basic business workshops at Lower Columbia College

Classes are funded by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council and Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments. Scholarships are available.

The workshops are open to anyone, and don't include college credit. About 20 people can attend each workshop due to distance restrictions during the pandemic.

Instructors will guide participants on provided laptops about topics such as building stronger Google search results, managing paying employees and assessing competitors and risk.

Lower Columbia College Director of Instructional Operations Natalie Richie said students' direct involvement in classes will allow them to leave with skills they immediately can apply to their businesses.

"These trainings will be hands on, so it won't … just be lectures," she said.

Collaboration

Cope said the three partnering organizations had similar plans and were "all heading in the same direction," before they created the workshops together.

The Economic Development Council surveyed businesses they advised about federal and state COVID relief grants, as well as those who participated in the organization’s marketing campaign for Shop Local Saturdays.