Local economic groups offer $25 basic business workshops at Lower Columbia College

About 250 local business owners told Cowlitz Economic Development Council Vice President Lindsey Cope what they needed to stay open and grow: One-on-one help to understand basic marketing, accounting and goal development.
Cope turned their requests into $25 workshops with the Lower Columbia College and Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments.
She said the classes can help applicants in a local initiative that matches businesses with private investments, or participants in a proposed small business incubator.
A small business incubator can provide space, capital, training or other resources for startups to help them grow. Cope said there are no definite plans to create such a local program today.
"We all want the same thing — the LCC, the COG, the EDC, the chambers," she said. "We want to build a healthier, and a robust business community."
Shop Local Saturday is becoming a monthly affair for Cowlitz County.
Workshops
Business owners struggling with issues like creating advertising, tracking their revenue or visualizing company goals can receive individualized training in three, three-hour workshops through June.
Classes will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Lower Columbia College.
A digital marketing workshop will be held April 29, basic accounting May 20 and basic business planning June 24.
Classes are funded by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council and Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments. Scholarships are available.
The workshops are open to anyone, and don't include college credit. About 20 people can attend each workshop due to distance restrictions during the pandemic.
Instructors will guide participants on provided laptops about topics such as building stronger Google search results, managing paying employees and assessing competitors and risk.
Lower Columbia College Director of Instructional Operations Natalie Richie said students' direct involvement in classes will allow them to leave with skills they immediately can apply to their businesses.
"These trainings will be hands on, so it won't … just be lectures," she said.
Collaboration
Cope said the three partnering organizations had similar plans and were "all heading in the same direction," before they created the workshops together.
The Economic Development Council surveyed businesses they advised about federal and state COVID relief grants, as well as those who participated in the organization’s marketing campaign for Shop Local Saturdays.
The council promotes participating businesses on the fourth Saturday of the month through its website, social media and area media companies to encourage shopping at local businesses.
Cope said about 250 respondents answered the survey and identified the workshop’s topics as their main needs.
Business owners tend to be knowledgeable in their craft, she said, but not always in the building blocks of entrepreneurism.
“A restaurateur does business because they have really good food and they like feeding people,” she said. “It doesn't mean they know the first thing about cash management or … digital marketing.”
Cowlitz Economic Development Council Board Member Mike Karnofski said courses also were created to help participants in a local initiative that matches area business owners in need of capital with local private investors.
The Lower Columbia Investment Network matches business owners seeking money and resources with neighboring investors interested in growing their community and profits.
Karnofski said the classes can teach Lower Columbia Investment applicants how to pitch business plans to interested investors. To learn more about the network, visit www.cwcog.org/economic/economic-plans-projects.
College
Richie said Lower Columbia College has offered local business education for years.
The school has offered an associates degree in business management for about 30 years.
Students have been able to transfer business credit to certain universities to earn a bachelor’s in business for about a decade.
The college also offers certificates in general business and retail management, and online classes that are led by either students at their own pace over three weeks or instructors through outlined schedules over six weeks.
Contact mharris@lowercolumbia.edu for more information on the workshops.