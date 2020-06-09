Local dockworkers join nine-minute work stoppage to honor George Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The local branch of an international dockworkers union joined in a regional demonstration Tuesday morning, briefly stopping work to support racial justice and honor George Floyd, whose death last month ignited nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Any members of the Longview-based International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 who were at work paused operations for nine minutes starting at 9 a.m. "just to show solidarity and just to show support," said Local 21 President Jake Ford.

The union, which represents about 300 workers locally, informed employers of the demonstration ahead of time, Ford said.

"We just stood by for nine minutes, along with the employers. ... Our employers were 100% on board," Ford said.

Hundreds of other West Coast dockworkers joined the demonstration, which was organized by the San Francisco-headquartered ILWU International.

The length of the demonstration corresponded with amount of time a police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck while he was on the ground handcuffed. Floyd died after the incident, and his death was ruled a homicide.