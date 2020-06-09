Local dockworkers join nine-minute work stoppage to honor George Floyd

The local branch of an international dockworkers union joined in a regional demonstration Tuesday morning, briefly stopping work to support racial justice and honor George Floyd, whose death last month ignited nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.
Any members of the Longview-based International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 who were at work paused operations for nine minutes starting at 9 a.m. "just to show solidarity and just to show support," said Local 21 President Jake Ford.
The union, which represents about 300 workers locally, informed employers of the demonstration ahead of time, Ford said.
"We just stood by for nine minutes, along with the employers. ... Our employers were 100% on board," Ford said.
Hundreds of other West Coast dockworkers joined the demonstration, which was organized by the San Francisco-headquartered ILWU International.
The length of the demonstration corresponded with amount of time a police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck while he was on the ground handcuffed. Floyd died after the incident, and his death was ruled a homicide.
"Our union has a long history of confronting racism on the job, in our communities and around the world," ILWU International President Willie Adams said in a prepared statement Tuesday. "Today we're joining millions of people who are demanding justice and fundamental change."
Ford said Local 21 joined because "we are just trying to do our part."
The ILWU joins the growing number of labor groups who are calling for the immediate resignation of the president of the Minneapolis police union, according to a news release.
“Our responsibility in this moment runs deeper than usual because one part of the system that protects the officers involved in Mr. Floyd’s death is a union: the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. ... There’s no place in the Labor Movement for any leader who defends the kind of depraved act that murdered Mr. Floyd," Adams said.
