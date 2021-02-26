Local districts start push for kindergarten enrollment in March after COVID-19 led to low numbers this year

After a year of lower kindergarten enrollment, local districts are bracing for higher numbers and are asking parents to sign kids up for next fall as soon as they can.
“Lots of people signed up last year in the last week before school, so hopefully we’re in a different position this year,” Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said. “Please sign up early so we can plan.”
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said that last year, the pandemic still had schools in a tailspin and many parents likely decided to wait it out.
“If your kids were right on the edge and not quite ready, the decision was let’s wait for when it will be back to normal,” Zorn said.
Longview was down about 100 kindergartens this year, Zorn said. Kelso was down 60 kindergarten students with 294, Kalama about 20 with 68 students and Woodland about 20 with 157 students, according to October OSPI data.
By now, Castle Rock is back at roughly normal kindergarten enrollment, Greene said. Since September, 10 additional students have entered kindergarten, bringing the total to 97 kids.
Before last year the district was also gaining about 100 kids a year, Greene said, and he thinks that pattern may start again next school year.
“Castle Rock is growing, the economy is growing and enrollment is growing,” Greene said, but the district doesn’t have room for that kind of growth even without COVID-19 spacing requirements.
Now, districts are trying to see if they’ll see larger kindergarten classes, larger first grade classes with kids skipping kindergarten, or a mix of both.
“We will work with families,” Zorn said. “Some may want to start kindergarten later, some may want to go right to first grade because kindergarten is not required. We’ll work with our families on that.”
Greene said normally the district has five kindergarten teachers, but he’s not sure if he’ll need more kindergarten teachers, or perhaps more first grade teachers.
To register a child for kindergarten, families will need their birth certificate, immunization records and 2 forms of proof of residency. To be eligible for kindergarten, children need to be at least five years old on or before August 31.
Districts are largely getting out the word about registration remotely, as COVID-19 restrictions don’t allow the large, in-person events districts typically lean on to boost enrollment.
Longview starts kindergarten registration on March 1 and has Spanish and English flyers printed that will go home in backpacks and out on social media. The district also works with local physicians and churches to get the word out, as well as the YMCA, Broadway Early Learning Center, Head Start, and the Longview Parks and Recreation department.
Longview families can register online, which is the safest option due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, but there are also paper packets available for pickup at elementary schools, Parrish said.
The district will hold Facebook “open houses” later this year for parents to meet teachers and ask questions, Parrish said, instead of the usual in-person events.
Woodland will also start the registration push March 1, and all documents can be found on the district website. In Woodland, kindergarteners are back in class five days per week.
The PDFs can be printed and put in the district drop box next to Lewis River Academy at 761 Third Street, Woodland. While in-person registration is an option, families will need to call to make an appointment due to social distancing guidelines: 360-841-2707.
In 2019 Kelso kicked off what was supposed to be an annual Kinderpalooza event to introduce kids and families to kindergarten, but COVID-19 cancelled the event twice now.
This year, the district will start registration on March 15. It can be done online, by printing off a packet from the district website or picking up a packet at elementary schools.
Castle Rock and Kalama are also starting enrollment drives in March. Greene said his district will likely also hold virtual events.
Castle Rock registration can be done online and all documents are on the district website.
Kalama registration will kick off the week of March 8. Packets can be found on the website and dropped off or mailed back to the school. On March 10 the office will stay open until 6 p.m. to accommodate families signing up. See the website for details, as the school’s address has changed with the new elementary school opening.