Local districts start push for kindergarten enrollment in March after COVID-19 led to low numbers this year

After a year of lower kindergarten enrollment, local districts are bracing for higher numbers and are asking parents to sign kids up for next fall as soon as they can.

“Lots of people signed up last year in the last week before school, so hopefully we’re in a different position this year,” Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said. “Please sign up early so we can plan.”

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said that last year, the pandemic still had schools in a tailspin and many parents likely decided to wait it out.

“If your kids were right on the edge and not quite ready, the decision was let’s wait for when it will be back to normal,” Zorn said.

Longview was down about 100 kindergartens this year, Zorn said. Kelso was down 60 kindergarten students with 294, Kalama about 20 with 68 students and Woodland about 20 with 157 students, according to October OSPI data.

By now, Castle Rock is back at roughly normal kindergarten enrollment, Greene said. Since September, 10 additional students have entered kindergarten, bringing the total to 97 kids.

Before last year the district was also gaining about 100 kids a year, Greene said, and he thinks that pattern may start again next school year.