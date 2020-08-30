Local districts finalizing distance learning, looking ahead to hybrid

For example, students will not cycle through all of their classes in the same day. Instead, they would have half the classes on Mondays and Thursdays and then the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays, with longer class periods, she said.

Wednesday would be for extra help or teacher intervention, Hiatt said.

Technology is still a barrier for some students in the county, and districts are working to get internet access and laptops to students in need.

Kelso’s Iverson said the district plans to distribute new Chromebooks to all students, including elementary students, in the next few weeks. And he said the district is working to get free WiFi set up in some school parking lots, as well as getting hotspots to families in need and working with Comcast to provide reduced cost internet.

Longview will also hold additional distributions, Zorn said. And Greene said Castle Rock still has 300 computers that have to go out to students, along with some hot spots.

He said in Castle Rock, about 33% of students struggle to get online in some way, so those students might be brought back to school early under health guidelines that allow for small in-person groups for students most in need.