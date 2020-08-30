Local districts finalizing distance learning, looking ahead to hybrid

With the start of school a few weeks away, local districts are starting to finalize plans for online learning, while looking ahead to a hybrid model.
Most area schools are starting fully remote, with hopes of moving younger students to a hybrid model by the end of September. Toutle and Wahkiakum are starting in a hybrid model for younger students.
Attendance rules will return to normal for students, area superintendents said, and grading will also revert to a more normal method.
In Kelso students will not be able to earn grades lower than a D while in remote learning. Instead, they will get an incomplete, which KHS principal Christine McDaniels called a “placeholder” in a Tuesday Q&A.
“Incomplete is reserved for students who are unable or chose not to participle in the learning,” she said. “It’s a placeholder for that student to then retake that course.”
And if students will be “absent” from online school or any reason, parents should still call the school to report that as normal, Kelso Director of Student Services Don Iverson said in a Tuesday Q&A.
“It’s important that your kids are making progress. We want them to log in daily, but it’s really about progress and being in communication with your student’s teacher,” he said.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said attendance will be based on engagement as well, but there will be flexibility for parents who can’t help their students log on until after work. Watching pre-recorded videos will still count as engagement, he said, but added that parents should communicate their situation with their teacher.
There will also be a more regular school day schedule for students, Zorn said.
And Castle Rock will follow a similar path, Greene said, with recorded videos and flexibility for parents.
“If my kids are at grandma’s, she can’t be expected to be a teacher. I need to teach them when I get home,” Greene said. “So we’ll have all the videos recorded, too, for parents to log onto later.”
And the curriculum will be more robust, with added social emotional learning pieces, he said.
“I promoted (online learning) 1.0 as a great system and it was, but there’s no system online that can duplicate the classroom,” he said.
In Kelso, class schedules now include live instruction followed by optional support periods. If students have questions about the lesson, they can stay on Zoom and ask them right away.
While class schedules vary by grade, most of them include an all-class morning check in and then “blocked” classes by day, Huntington Middle School principal Laura Hiatt said in a Tuesday Q&A.
For example, students will not cycle through all of their classes in the same day. Instead, they would have half the classes on Mondays and Thursdays and then the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays, with longer class periods, she said.
Wednesday would be for extra help or teacher intervention, Hiatt said.
Technology is still a barrier for some students in the county, and districts are working to get internet access and laptops to students in need.
Kelso’s Iverson said the district plans to distribute new Chromebooks to all students, including elementary students, in the next few weeks. And he said the district is working to get free WiFi set up in some school parking lots, as well as getting hotspots to families in need and working with Comcast to provide reduced cost internet.
Longview will also hold additional distributions, Zorn said. And Greene said Castle Rock still has 300 computers that have to go out to students, along with some hot spots.
He said in Castle Rock, about 33% of students struggle to get online in some way, so those students might be brought back to school early under health guidelines that allow for small in-person groups for students most in need.
“It’s hard for us to say we will do online learning if there are kids who can’t get online,” he said.
Students with special needs will also likely come back early, the superintendents said, especially those needing one-on-one support.
Kelso special education director Heather Ogden said that while special education students will follow the general education plan as much as possible, the district will still provide any needed accommodations or modifications. And students will still get speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy services remotely.
“For students that have more significant disabilities we will be working with the families and building individual plans, case-by-case,” she said.
Zorn said while the district has been focused on remote learning for the past month, as things fall into place he’s starting to shift his focus to the next step “so we can make those transitions as effectively as possible.”
“Those transitions (to a hybrid model) are coming and they’re probably coming a little quicker than a lot of people think. If the data holds, as it is, we’re confident we can begin serving kids at least in a hybrid model before too long,” he said.
Kelso’s Westlund asked the community to help the school districts by following state health guidelines so students can return to school buildings.
“There’s a lot of concerns about Labor Day weekend and what impact that’s going to have on our rates,” he said. “I can only urge our community to remain vigilant remain safe keep social distance and wear face masks because we do want to return to school.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.