Local deputies search for missing Oregon man

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies are asking the community for help locating an Oregon man that went missing last week shortly after leaving work in Woodland.

Sherwood, Oregon, police opened a missing person case for William Meredith, 45, who was last seen Dec. 10. Meredith left a job site on Skinner Road in Woodland, and he was planning to go fishing on the Kalama River after work and may have taken the 8100 road from Little Kalama River Road, according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Meredith is 6 feet tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. (A photo of Meredith before he had a beard is attached to this article online.)

He was last seen wearing a black hat, green jacket, brown T-shirt and black work boots, according to the post. He was driving a white Toyota 4Runner with Oregon license plate 564BMS.

Anyone who has seen Meredith or his vechile should contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092 regarding event number A20022194.

