 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local deputies search for missing Oregon man
0 comments

Local deputies search for missing Oregon man

{{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies are asking the community for help locating an Oregon man that went missing last week shortly after leaving work in Woodland. 

Sherwood, Oregon, police opened a missing person case for William Meredith, 45, who was last seen Dec. 10. Meredith left a job site on Skinner Road in Woodland, and he was planning to go fishing on the Kalama River after work and may have taken the 8100 road from Little Kalama River Road, according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.  

Meredith is 6 feet tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. (A photo of Meredith before he had a beard is attached to this article online.)

He was last seen wearing a black hat, green jacket, brown T-shirt and black work boots, according to the post. He was driving a white Toyota 4Runner with Oregon license plate 564BMS.

Anyone who has seen Meredith or his vechile should contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092 regarding event number A20022194. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News