Local COVID infections hit double digits again; Rotary cancels beer fest

The Rotary Club of Longview cancelled its Oct. 3 Crafted Beer and Food Festival Friday, when Cowlitz County reported 11 new cases of the virus, ending a two-day streak of single-digit new infections.

The county now has had 394 reported cases, and 170 of those patients are now considered recovered. The number of people hospitalized, all outside the county, remains at three, the county reported.

A return two double-digit numbers underscored the fact that the virus continues a spread that began in June and accelerated in July. The county has had three deaths attributed to the disease, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 60s, according to health officials.

The Crafted Beer and Food event originally was scheduled for July 18, and Rotary had moved it to Oct. 3 in hopes the pandemic would abate. Infections increased instead.

In a press release, Rotary noted that the county has failed to move forward under the governor's "Safe Start" plan to reopen the economy.

The annual event, which takes place at in Longview's R.A. Long Park, will return in the summer of 2021. Featuring craft beer, food and other vendors, the even has become a popular coda to summer in just a two years.

“We sincerely regret having to cancel this event. Our events are big fundraisers for our Rotary Club, and we use the profits to fund local non-profits and projects. We hope to have Crafted return in 2021 with a new energy and passion”, said Keith Larson, President of the Rotary Club of Longview.

