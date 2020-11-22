Local COVID-19 testing falling short, but increasing as cases surge

As the cases have increased, the time for lab results for tests has increasing from two to three days to two to four days, Cooper said.

If the turnaround time for lab results gets too long, Krager said the department may recommend providers use rapid antigen tests to get patients faster results. The antigen tests are less accurate that the standard PCR test, but it could be a net positive to use the tests if they lead to people isolating properly after receiving the result, he said.

The state has a supply of the antigen tests and the county may request some to distribute locally if the lab turnaround time gets too lengthy, Krager said.

PeaceHealth Medical Group is able to meet the testing demand of both inpatients and outpatients, said spokesperson Randy Querin in an email. PeaceHealth clinics test patients with COVID symptoms, as well as asymptomatic patients, including pregnant women, close contacts and if requested by the Department of Health.

The health department is struggling to keep up with tracing close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Krager said. Public health staff are asking confirmed cases to reach out to their close contacts and give them information about quarantining and getting tested, he said.