Local cops share ideas for a way forward

"(Look at) what happened in Minnesota," Ullmann added. "Nobody stopped (officer Derek Chauvin) from what he was doing (to George Floyd). Why not? Probably for fear of being ridiculed, or for 'not taking care of your buddy.' We have to change that mindset. If somebody’s doing something wrong, they have to be called on it and stopped. We have it in our policy. … if you witness an act by a fellow deputy, you have to stop that act."

Public outreach needed

Robinson emphasized that agencies need more public outreach, especially in explaining tactics when force is necessary, and to explain how policing has changed over the years.

"Many times we don’t really offer that information up publicly, so people are left to make that decision on their own," he said. " 'Here’s why we do things, there’s the alternatives we thought about and why they don’t work.' Then people can see the effort we put in. I don’t think people see that process that goes on … so perhaps they don’t think it’s going on, and it creates the perception that we’re not being self aware."

Perhaps the most critical part of that outreach is explaining how, when, and why police and deputies use force.