Local congresswomen support COVID-19 relief package

Southwest Washington and Northern Oregon congresswomen Friday applauded passage of an unprecedented $2.2 trillion stimulus package.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Battle Ground Republican, said it was essential that Congress pass the "monumental" emergency relief package to support workers whose livelihoods had been upended by the new coronavirus pandemic.

“I supported this multi-faceted legislative relief package because it will rush economic relief directly to those Southwest Washington residents who need it," Herrera Beutler said in a press release. "It will also ensure our nation’s large employers use emergency resources to keep Americans employed and provide essential goods and services — and not engage in activity that simply enhances stock value and executive pay."

Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat, said in a press release she was pleased the package included her proposal to ensure seniors in long-term care facilities have access to support advocates during the pandemic.

