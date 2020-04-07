Local collegians adjust to studying amid pandemic

For now, Coordes and her peers are focusing on getting through the strange times they’ve found themselves in.“I think the overall consensus among college students is this is not something we’d choose, but we’ve kind of got to get over it and move on with our lives,” Coordes said. “Things change, like going from you don’t need a mask to suddenly you need a mask. … We really just don’t know, and we just kind of have to go with the flow and be flexible.”Spokane Community College student Samantha Cohen was in the middle of pursuing her ultrasound sonography degree and working as an imaging assistant at a healthcare facility. Then, the pandemic hit.

A few weeks ago, she was drafted into screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms at the facility. But an employee recently tested positive for the virus, and she’s unlikely to get a shift “any time soon” as the facility tries to reduce staff.