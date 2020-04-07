Local collegians adjust to studying amid pandemic

Nearly two weeks ago, Trevecca Nazarene University senior Allison Coordes packed her things, left her Nashville, Tenn., apartment and drove the 2000-plus miles back home to Kelso with her dad, who flew out to help.
Coordes, 21, studies worship arts with a minor in music business and hopes to work in the music industry. She’s one of the millions of college students across the U.S. whose studies have been upheaved by the coronavirus pandemic. Coordes and two other students who grew up locally spoke to TDN recently about how the virus has affected their studies.
“Everything’s kind of been torn apart, crazy, whirlwind,” Coordes said of her sudden homecoming.
She’s now taking classes online, interacting with professors and working on group projects over video. But she misses her classmates on the roughly 2000-student campus.
“Being in such a small university, I knew most everyone on campus and if I didn’t know everyone, I knew of them and their faces,” Coordes said. “Not being around and socially interacting with everyone, having class with multiple people per day, not seeing my roommates, is major for me.”
The outbreak has disrupted internships for many students, Coordes said, which is especially challenging because networking is so crucial to finding success in the fast-paced music industry there.
For now, Coordes and her peers are focusing on getting through the strange times they’ve found themselves in.“I think the overall consensus among college students is this is not something we’d choose, but we’ve kind of got to get over it and move on with our lives,” Coordes said. “Things change, like going from you don’t need a mask to suddenly you need a mask. … We really just don’t know, and we just kind of have to go with the flow and be flexible.”Spokane Community College student Samantha Cohen was in the middle of pursuing her ultrasound sonography degree and working as an imaging assistant at a healthcare facility. Then, the pandemic hit.
A few weeks ago, she was drafted into screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms at the facility. But an employee recently tested positive for the virus, and she’s unlikely to get a shift “any time soon” as the facility tries to reduce staff.
“It’s been really emotional working in the healthcare field and being a student,” Cohen said. “For the most part, my concerns are less about my academic path. That can always be put on hold. … I’m young, healthy; I can look into that another time. My priorities more are … protecting people who are vulnerable, who are at risk. It’s been really frustrating … to watch the people who are being careless and being selfish in this whole pandemic and choosing to put other people at risk.”
Born and raised in Longview, Cohen, 20, graduated from LCC in June and moved to Spokane to study for her diagnostic medical sonography degree.
Spring quarter starts April 13 with online lectures, but it’s still not clear whether in-person labs will be held. That could complicate Cohen’s schoolwork, which is split 50-50 between time in class and hands-on training. So for now, she’s staying in Spokane. She lost two serving jobs after the pandemic hit and is currently delivering food through services like Postmates. In the meantime, she’s applying to every job she can find.
Depending on how long the pandemic lasts, it could interrupt her in-clinic training next school year. All together, there’s a decent chance that her degree could be postponed and she’ll be in school longer.
“Right now it’s a big financial burden,” Cohen said. “I’m paying the cost of living without the classroom experience. I could be at home making money, living cost free.”
It’s been a struggle, she admits. But: “At the same time, I recognize a lot of people are in a much worse situation financially. ... I’m just taking it day by day.”Sydney Hansen, a junior studying elementary education at Eastern Washington University, is back home with her parents in Cathlamet. She finished finals early last month and came back for spring break the second week of March.
Between tests and the growing spread of the virus, finals week felt overwhelming, Hansen, 21, said: “Everything was pushed up, everyone was rushing to get everything done. ... It was kind of eerie, a little unsettling … there were a lot of questions.”
Ordinarily, she’d be teaching in a classroom setting as part of her classes, but the university will allow her and others students to earn those credits through other coursework. So the virus hasn’t yet delayed her graduation plans.
Now that spring quarter is starting, Hansen is excited to start class again, even if it’s through a screen.
“I am one that likes routine, I like having a sense of normalcy,” she said. “I’m grateful I’m safe and healthy, and my parents are, siblings, family. … It may be a little chaotic and different, but I’m grateful we’re taking the preventative measures. It could be a lot worse. … That’s my perspective. It keeps me grounded, even though I might be antsy at home.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.