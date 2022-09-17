 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local city, business leaders to hold forum on homelessness in Longview

'Civil Dialogue in Uncivil Times' series logo.

 Event organizer, contributed

The third of the five-part series, Community in the Crossfire: Seeking Civil Dialogue in Uncivil Times, is set to take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the lecture hall in the Lower Columbia College Health and Science Building. The building is along Maple Street, opposite the Longview Public Library.

Local housing advocates, as well as business and city leaders, are scheduled to discuss issues concerning local homelessness in the series aiming to create civil local political discourse. 

The panelists are housing advocate Jo Brewer; Catlin Properties Manager Niki Favela; Love Overwhelming Counselor Ha’im Sharif; and Secretary of the Downtown Kelso Business Association Joseph Govednik. The forum is moderated by retired Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning.

Michael Strayer, retired Lower Columbia College psychology and social science instructor​, will provide background and context about the issue and will help shape questions for the panelists. 

The first two forums discussed political divisiveness, as well as protecting the environment while building the economy. Recordings of the forums can be viewed on KLTV via a link on the civil dialogue website, civil-dialog.com.

The forums are intended to be nonpartisan and model respectful dialogue, organizers say.

The fourth forum on the effects of local drug abuse and addiction is scheduled for Oct. 6. The subject and format for the final forum set for Oct. 20 is under development.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

