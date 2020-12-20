Local churches translating Christmas traditions for a virtual world

A by-appointment advent labyrinth, take-home advent wreathes and Zoom services will feature prominently this Christmas as local churches adapt to yet another COVID-19 holiday.
“Particularly for Christmas, it’s so steeped in tradition for so many people that it’s important to keep a lot of that tradition as much as possible in place,” Father Nic Mather of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church said.
He and other local church leaders have focused on creating engaging virtual services that still feel like Christmas.
United Methodist Pastor Allison Mattocks created advent-to-go bags with a wreath and tea lights for her Longview congregation and advent wreaths with fresh greenery and long tapers for her Rainier congregation. Both groups also got a devotional calendar and a letter from her.
“While many may have participated in the wreath lighting during the church service, this might be the first year for some to do so at home,” she said. “It is a practice that we are all doing together now online.”
Longview worshipers were also given little wood rounds to write positive things that have happened this year on, then hang them on a tree outside the church.
And at the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church, Pastor Vonda McFadden said the congregation was also giving advent wreaths so everyone could light the candles together each Sunday.
She also set up a by-appointment lighted advent labyrinth in the basement for people to walk through and reflect.
Under state guidelines, churches and other places of worship can hold indoor services with up to 25% of room capacity or up to 200 people, or outdoor services with up to 200 people, as long as there is six feet of physical distancing between households and masks worn. St. Stevens Episcopal and multiple United Methodist churches have all chosen to stay online.
“We’ve done outdoor services in the summer time when the smoke wasn’t too bad, but we’ve really focused on trying to keep the congregation safe by not gathering,” Mattocks said.
Mather said his church has “leaned into the virtual online church this season,” with a daily video reflection on the website since the beginning of advent on Nov. 29, which will be capped with a live streamed Christmas Eve worship service at 4 p.m.
“It will be what you would typically see for Christmas, there just won’t be people there,” he said.
The worship team will also do a 15-minunte video for children with the nativity story and songs that are “engaging and fun for kids to have, and maybe get parents a 15-minute breather on Christmas Eve,” he said.
Both will be available on the church’s website and Facebook page.
Mattocks said there will be a combine 5 p.m. online Christmas Eve service with Longview, Kelso, Gray’s River, Castle Rock and Rainier.
She plans to hold short Zoom meetings with her congregations in Rainier and Longview before watching the combined service. She will also hold a combined longest night service Monday.
In Kelso, McFadden said her congregation will watch the combined service, then hold their own online service at 7 p.m.
“Normally, we would have a packed sanctuary and celebrate as we usually do with all the wonderful carols and everything,” McFadden said. “But not this year. We haven’t been in our building to worship since March 13.”
While the sanctuary won’t be packed, there will still be music. McFadden said her congregation has been pre-recording all the music separately, then she puts the service together “so we still have the same things, just not in the building.”
“People feel more normal since we’re still able to sing,” she said. “And we can all sing at home as we participate in the service.”
Mattocks said a typical year would be “really heavy on singing together” and also includes traditions like a children’s pageant and ending the Christmas Eve service with people holding candles and passing the light from one candle to another to signify sharing the light of Christ.
While the pageant is canceled this year, which changes the sense of fellowship, Mattocks said she had members send in videos of the Christmas lights on their houses coming on. At the end of service, she plans to show a compilation of lights coming to “share the light,” she said.
And at St. Stephen’s Episcopal, Mather said he’s changing up camera angle to “make it possible for people who are home watching the service to feel as if they were present.”
He also said it was important to keep the people in the community who usually only attend Christmas services in mind and make sure “the church not abandon those folks either.”
For regular attendees, Mather said the traditional service is “a connection to the community they know and love, and a reminder that even while we’re distancing and at home people are still connected to this much larger community that goes beyond the boundaries of our walls.”
Mattocks said while Zoom isn’t the best, it’s certainly not the worst medium, and allows for a sense of community.
“It’s helping people feel anchored and provides some stability,” she said.
McFadden said she’s been drawing parallels to times of pestilence in scripture when “people didn’t know what was happening and unsure of the situation.”
“Right now we’re unsure, but I think one thing all of us cling to is that ... as we are dealing with a virus we can’t see, God is here.”
Mather said the “familiarity of structure and prayer and language goes a long way in helping people stay connected.”
“For me, (Christmas) is my favorite celebration that we do in terms of holy days,” he said. “We put a lot of effort into making it a really special experience for folks.”
