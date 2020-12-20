Local churches translating Christmas traditions for a virtual world

While the pageant is canceled this year, which changes the sense of fellowship, Mattocks said she had members send in videos of the Christmas lights on their houses coming on. At the end of service, she plans to show a compilation of lights coming to “share the light,” she said.

And at St. Stephen’s Episcopal, Mather said he’s changing up camera angle to “make it possible for people who are home watching the service to feel as if they were present.”

He also said it was important to keep the people in the community who usually only attend Christmas services in mind and make sure “the church not abandon those folks either.”

For regular attendees, Mather said the traditional service is “a connection to the community they know and love, and a reminder that even while we’re distancing and at home people are still connected to this much larger community that goes beyond the boundaries of our walls.”

Mattocks said while Zoom isn’t the best, it’s certainly not the worst medium, and allows for a sense of community.

“It’s helping people feel anchored and provides some stability,” she said.