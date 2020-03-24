Local businesses exempted from Inslee shutdown order

Local officials Tuesday said they were pleasantly surprised to see how many businesses were exempted from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s Monday order for all nonessential businesses to close within 48 hours.

Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, said he expected the list of essential workers to be more restrictive.

“It’s a good thing for business,” Sprague said of the 14-page list, which is attached to this story online. “You can’t just shut down WestRock or Nippon. I know some employees and workers have some trepidation about going to work, but as far as keeping the economy running, it’s essential that those companies keep moving.”

The list of jobs and industries exempted from the closure includes healthcare workers, caregivers and laboratory personnel; manufacturers, technicians, behavioral health employees and community health workers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Exempted emergency services employees include law enforcement, first responders, military personnel, private security and public works employees. Representatives of the media — including staff of The Daily News — also are considered essential workers.