Local businesses exempted from Inslee shutdown order

Local officials Tuesday said they were pleasantly surprised to see how many businesses were exempted from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s Monday order for all nonessential businesses to close within 48 hours.
Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, said he expected the list of essential workers to be more restrictive.
“It’s a good thing for business,” Sprague said of the 14-page list, which is attached to this story online. “You can’t just shut down WestRock or Nippon. I know some employees and workers have some trepidation about going to work, but as far as keeping the economy running, it’s essential that those companies keep moving.”
The list of jobs and industries exempted from the closure includes healthcare workers, caregivers and laboratory personnel; manufacturers, technicians, behavioral health employees and community health workers.
Exempted emergency services employees include law enforcement, first responders, military personnel, private security and public works employees. Representatives of the media — including staff of The Daily News — also are considered essential workers.
Other essential employer categories include food and agriculture; energy; water and wastewater; transportation and logistics. In addition, there’s communications and information technology; government operations and functions; critical manufacturing; hazardous materials; financial services; the chemical sector; and the defense industrial base.
Sprague said the most common question he’s heard from businesses is how to qualify as an essential business. He said he tells them, if they’re on the list, they qualify.
Those businesses that aren’t on the list can still appeal and ask to qualify as essential. He said most of them likely could make a compelling argument for why they are essential.
“I think every company I’ve been speaking with has done their best. And they’ve been doing it before the order to practice social distancing at work,” Sprague said. “If you can continue to manufacture goods, produce goods and supply goods and maintain that distance, I think you should be able to operate.”
Further information from the governor’s office was not available Tuesday.
