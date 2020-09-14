Local businesses contend with unhealthy air quality on top of pandemic

Others still stayed open for the weekend but put out closure notices Monday when the poor air quality persisted.

“We will be closed Monday September 14th. This is due to limited seating available indoors per (the Washington) governor’s mandate and the extremely hazardous air conditions outside. Thank you all for understanding,” Antidote Tap House posted on its Facebook page.

Wright of Storyboard Delights said the chocolate shop will likely stay closed until the smoke clears. Large said the antique store re-opened Monday because “we had to come to the shop to do projects anyway.” But Offbeat will consider another closure if air quality doesn’t improve soon.

“Anytime you have to make that decision to close your doors, that’s money out of your cash register,” Cope said. “It’s not an easy decision to come to, but at this point, you have to roll with the punches, as every single bit of this is a punch. … Adaptability is the name of the game.”

Cope said the CEDC will host a “Shop Local Saturday 2.0” event this weekend as a “do-over.”