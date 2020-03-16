Local businesses brace for mandatory shutdowns due to COVID-19

One of her employees recently purchased a new car and is worried about paying off her loan, Millard said. To help keep employees working, she said she will start with deep-cleaning the restaurant Tuesday and “then we’ll go from there.”

“We want to join the community and try not to spread it,” she said of the COVID-19. “(But) it’s not fair that we have to close and Walmart gets to stay open.”

Some of her employees, though, confided that the shutdown will decrease tips, which make up the majority of their pay.

Steve Moore, who owns the Creekside Café in downtown Longview, said the closure is going to hit his business hard. There were only a handful of patrons at his restaurant shortly before noon on Monday.

When asked how long his business can last under the shutdown, Moore responded, “Not long.” He offers delivery and take-out, but not many customers use it.

“I think everyone will be hurting sooner or later,” he said. “Hopefully we can ride it out. The government said they’ll help out small businesses, but I don’t know anything about how that works.”