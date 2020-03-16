Local businesses brace for mandatory shutdowns due to COVID-19

The Pancake House in Longview was already grappling with a drop in customers over the weekend due to the new coronavirus even before Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday issued a statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars and other entertainment or leisure services.
“In 40 years, we have never closed, other than for repairs,” Pancake House owner Dana Millard said Monday. “We’ve never had to deal with this before. We’re a strong restaurant. A couple weeks will hurt, but we’ll make it. Many others won’t. Only the strongest will survive.”
Other local business owners Monday said they will struggle.
The mandatory shutdowns will go into effect at midnight on Monday and will be in place until March 31. It comes after a recent spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases statewide and across the country, according to a press release.
The two-week ban also includes tasting venues, ice cream parlors, coffee shops, theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, museums, tattoo parlors and hair salons. It does not include grocery stores, pharmacies or take-out, delivery or drive-thru food and beverage service.
Millard said she likely will offer take-out and curbside delivery service beginning Tuesday.
“We can make anything into a wrap, but people come here to dine (and) for the atmosphere,” she said.
One of her employees recently purchased a new car and is worried about paying off her loan, Millard said. To help keep employees working, she said she will start with deep-cleaning the restaurant Tuesday and “then we’ll go from there.”
“We want to join the community and try not to spread it,” she said of the COVID-19. “(But) it’s not fair that we have to close and Walmart gets to stay open.”
Some of her employees, though, confided that the shutdown will decrease tips, which make up the majority of their pay.
Steve Moore, who owns the Creekside Café in downtown Longview, said the closure is going to hit his business hard. There were only a handful of patrons at his restaurant shortly before noon on Monday.
When asked how long his business can last under the shutdown, Moore responded, “Not long.” He offers delivery and take-out, but not many customers use it.
“I think everyone will be hurting sooner or later,” he said. “Hopefully we can ride it out. The government said they’ll help out small businesses, but I don’t know anything about how that works.”
The state Employment Security Department offers programs for businesses that have been affected by the new coronavirus. Under the SharedWork program, employers can reduce hours of permanent and hourly employees by as much as 50% and the employees can collect partial unemployment for lost wages, according to the department’s website. And financial penalties for delays in tax reports or payments may be waived if the delays are a result of COVID-19 impacts.
In a nod to cult bowling film "The Big Lebowski," the Triangle Bowl in Longview wrote on its readerboard, “Currently closed. COVID-19 is being very undude. Reopening ASAP.”
Corey Bishop, owner of the Longview Tattoo Company, was tattooing a customer’s arm when he learned that his business would be included in the mandatory shutdowns.
“Well, you got in at the right time,” Bishop said to her.
A two-week shutdown would hurt, he said. If it would be extended to a month, “I’d be done.”
“I go back and forth about it,” he said of the shutdown. “If this is going to start killing people, I don’t want to spread it more than it has to. I don't know if this is necessary because this is the first time I’ve dealt with something this serious.”